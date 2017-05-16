News By Tag
Tropical Smoothie Café received community partner award from Jacksonville School for Autism
Students from JSA work at the cafés as part of the nonprofit organization's vocational training program
"We are so thankful for our community partners like Tropical Smoothie Café for allowing our students to learn, grow, and thrive," said Michelle Dunham, founder and executive director of JSA. "Our hope for each of our students at JSA is for them to become an engaged, productive member of society, and our community partners are allowing them the opportunity to do just that on a daily basis."
Students from JSA work at QSR Management Group's Tropical Smoothie Cafes as part of the nonprofit organization's post-secondary vocational training program. Each weekday, the students are responsible for sweeping, wiping down tables and cleaning windows at the cafes.
"Having these students work in our cafes is not just a benefit to them, but to us as well," said Crouch, president of QSR Management Group. "These students are very diligent and hard-working members of our team and we are lucky to have them."
QSR Management Group is a proud supporter of many local charitable organizations. JSA is a not-for-profit full-service private school for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders. They currently support students in K-12, as well as early childhood development and post-secondary vocational training. Their young adults work in over 10 businesses around Jacksonville, including Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
About Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida
Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida is a business cooperative of franchise owners on the First Coast. There are 20 cafes currently in the cooperative. The stores are in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park, Yulee, St. Augustine and Palm Coast. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
About Tropical Smoothie Café
Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 547 locations nationwide.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001

