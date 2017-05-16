 
May 2017





Tropical Smoothie Café received community partner award from Jacksonville School for Autism

Students from JSA work at the cafés as part of the nonprofit organization's vocational training program
 
 
Megan Pisula, Nick Crouch, Stacey Applebee and Shereece Geanmers
Megan Pisula, Nick Crouch, Stacey Applebee and Shereece Geanmers
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Tropical Smoothie Café received a plaque from the Jacksonville School for Autism for being a community partner. JSA presented the plaque to Nick Crouch and Stacey Applebee of QSR Management Group, which owns 11 Tropical Smoothie Cafés throughout Northeast Florida.

"We are so thankful for our community partners like Tropical Smoothie Café for allowing our students to learn, grow, and thrive," said Michelle Dunham, founder and executive director of JSA. "Our hope for each of our students at JSA is for them to become an engaged, productive member of society, and our community partners are allowing them the opportunity to do just that on a daily basis."

Students from JSA work at QSR Management Group's Tropical Smoothie Cafes as part of the nonprofit organization's post-secondary vocational training program. Each weekday, the students are responsible for sweeping, wiping down tables and cleaning windows at the cafes.

"Having these students work in our cafes is not just a benefit to them, but to us as well," said Crouch, president of QSR Management Group. "These students are very diligent and hard-working members of our team and we are lucky to have them."

QSR Management Group is a proud supporter of many local charitable organizations. JSA is a not-for-profit full-service private school for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders. They currently support students in K-12, as well as early childhood development and post-secondary vocational training. Their young adults work in over 10 businesses around Jacksonville, including Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

About Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida

Tropical Smoothie Café North Florida is a business cooperative of franchise owners on the First Coast. There are 20 cafes currently in the cooperative. The stores are in Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Orange Park, Yulee, St. Augustine and Palm Coast. For more information, visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Café

Founded in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Café is a fast-casual restaurant concept inspiring healthy lifestyles across the country, with more than 547 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Café serves smoothies (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/fresh-smoothies/clas...), salads (https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/fresh-food/salads),wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including being ranked onEntrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500, 2016 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' 2016 Top 200.Tropical Smoothie Café is seeking qualified franchisees to expand throughout the United States in markets such as Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Columbus, and Charlotte, among others. For more information, visitwww.TropicalSmoothieFranchise.com.

Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
