 
News By Tag
* Trading
* Trading Platform
* Financial Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vienna
  Vienna
  Austria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Trading with JFD Brokers via AgenaTrader now possible

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Trading
* Trading Platform
* Financial Market

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Vienna - Vienna - Austria

VIENNA, Austria - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- AgenaTrader is developing at a rapid rate not only when it comes to expanding the range of functions offered, but is also frequently offering new broker connections. Recently, AgenaTrader formed a new partnership with one of the largest MT4 brokers in the world – JFD brokers. With the connection to JFD, AgenaTrader users can trade Forex and CFDs directly via the platform. The broker also offers attractive trading conditions for its customers: fast execution, core interbank spreads from 0 pips, CFD micro-lots and more. Here, the focus is on the customer – he or she can expect transparent order executions by the broker, as well as maximum performance and precision from the trading platform.

The head of quality control and project manager, Aleksander Markelic, sums up the customer's advantages in a nutshell: "The implementation of JFD brokers was an excellent experience. The number of instruments that our partner offers complements the AgenaTrader portfolio very well. In connection with AgenaTrader, JFD allows the trader to call up a large number of instruments at the same time and in several timeframes, in order to ensure optimal diversification of the trading portfolio. Without a doubt, our JFD connection will provide great added value for our mutual customers".

About AgenaTrader

AgenaTrader is a highly professional multi-asset class and multi-broker/-data feed trading platform. The platform is number 1 in "semi-automated" trading. In its user friendliness as well as in its functionality, the software is designed in such a way that it serves as a powerful and simultaneously easy-to-handle tool for institutional and private traders equally.

E-Mail: office@agenatrader.com

Web: https://agenatrader.com/

Contact
Gilbert Kreuzthaler
CEO
***@agenatrader.com
End
Source:Include IT GmbH (AgenaTrader)
Email:***@agenatrader.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share