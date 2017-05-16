News By Tag
Clinton VFW to Host Furniture Drive to Benefit the Homeless
All Donations will go to A Hand Up, Inc., A Non-Profit in West Hartford, CT.
Items in demand and needed at this time are:
Linens:
• Blankets
• Sheets
• Bedspreads
• Comforters
• Pillows (new only)
• Bath towels and kitchen towels
Please make sure any linens donated are cleaned prior to delivery to the drive.
Furniture:
• Beds
• Small sofas
• Small armchairs
• Dressers
• End tables
• Lamps
• Kitchen tables and chairs
Please Note we cannot accept Large Dining Room Furniture Pieces or Mattresses (unless the mattress is new in packaging).
Kitchenware:
• Pots and pans
• Dishes
• Glasses
• Silverware
• Cooking utensils
Please Note we cannot accept "Display" sets, such as China Sets or Serving Sets. A Hand Up is looking for practical, functional goods to provide to theitr beneficiaries.
Electronics:
• Microwave Ovens and other small kitchen appliances
• Vaccuum Cleaners
• Flat Screen TV's (We cannot accept old-style "Tube" TV's anymore due to hazards in handling)
For More Information, Contact VFW Post 9918 at vfwpost9918@
For More Information and Updates, Please Like our Facebook Page!
https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
James G. Norrie Jr.
Post Commander
***@gmail.com
End
