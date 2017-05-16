Clinton VFW to Host Furniture Drive to Benefit the Homeless

All Donations will go to A Hand Up, Inc., A Non-Profit in West Hartford, CT.

James G. Norrie Jr.

James G. Norrie Jr.
Post Commander
***@gmail.com

-- VFW All-American Post #9918 will be hosting a Furniture Drive on Saturday, June 24th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at their Post Home at 82 West Main St. Clinton, CT 06413. All furniture will go to A Hand Up, Inc. in West Hartford, CT. The Mission of A Hand Up is to help the recently housed transition to independent living. Many homeless people who are able to find an apartment return to a shelter or transitional housing environment after a short time. Simply finding a home is not enough. They lack the support structure vital to survival and successful independent living. Food is somewhat available through food pantries and soup kitchens but it is difficult for clients to afford the basic household items that make an apartment livable. A Hand Up seeks to provide the needed items that turn a bare apartment into a home.Items in demand and needed at this time are:• Blankets• Sheets• Bedspreads• Comforters• Pillows (new only)• Bath towels and kitchen towelsPlease make sure any linens donated are cleaned prior to delivery to the drive.• Beds• Small sofas• Small armchairs• Dressers• End tables• Lamps• Kitchen tables and chairsPlease Note we cannot accept Large Dining Room Furniture Pieces or Mattresses (unless the mattress is new in packaging).• Pots and pans• Dishes• Glasses• Silverware• Cooking utensilsPlease Note we cannot accept "Display" sets, such as China Sets or Serving Sets. A Hand Up is looking for practical, functional goods to provide to theitr beneficiaries.• Microwave Ovens and other small kitchen appliances• Vaccuum Cleaners• Flat Screen TV's (We cannot accept old-style "Tube" TV's anymore due to hazards in handling)For More Information, Contact VFW Post 9918 at vfwpost9918@gmail.com . Limited Local Pickup can be arranged for Saturday, June 24th.For More Information and Updates, Please Like our Facebook Page!