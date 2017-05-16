 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

New Precision Door Service Location Opens In Jackson, Mississippi

You can rely on Precision Door Service of Jackson to provide the type of service you would expect from a locally owned company, while enjoying the security that doing business with a national franchise company can bring.
 
 
JACKSON, Miss. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Precision Door Service corporate is very pleased to announce the June 1, 2017 opening of Precision Door Service of Jackson.

Precision Door Service of Jackson is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. This location proudly services customers in the following counties: Copiah, Hinds, Madison, Rankin, Simpson, and Warren.

Congratulations to Lowell Wilson, owner of Precision Door Service of Jackson. Lowell purchased Precision Door Service of Memphis in 2010 and opened Precision Door Service of Huntsville in 2015. He assembled great teams in both markets that are dedicated to customer satisfaction, and looks forward to doing the same in Jackson. Lowell states, "We're excited to bring our 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee with Precision's outstanding service and premium products to the consumers in the Jackson area."

When a customer calls Precision Door Service of Jackson, the call will be answered by a live operator and an appointment will be scheduled at a time that is convenient for the customer.
-       Service: Mon-Sat 8:00am – 8:00pm
-       Evening & Weekend Appointments
-       Phones Answered 24 Hours A Day
-       Outstanding Warranty
-       Trained and Professional Technicians
-       All Major Credit Cards Accepted

Visit the website for more information, coupons and special discount offers.
www.precisiondoorjackson.com (http://precisiondoormn.com/)
"Make the right decision. Call Precision."
Phone:   601-944-4242

About Precision Door Service
With over 80 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers.
The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. "We fix garage doors right!"

Media Contact
Suzanne Odisho
sodisho@precisiondoor.net
Source:Precision Door Service of Jackson
