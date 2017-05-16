 
May 2017





Fantasy Sports Technology Company Created With YOU in Mind!

 
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Max Menaker

The Ultimate Lineup


       Union County, NJ    Today, The Ultimate Lineup™, a fantasy sports platform, announces the launch of their business, The Ultimate Lineup™.

The Ultimate Lineup™ wants to enhance the consumer experience in the daily fantasy sports realm.  TUL wants to put "the FAN back into FANTASY."  The company, through proprietary software, enables users to make educated decisions on what players to use in fantasy sports contests   "We want the contestant to decide what statistics are important to them in choosing ballplayers while building their lineups." said Max Menaker, the Founder & CEO of the company.

The company has created an interactive platform for users to make more educated decisions based on statistics and search criteria.

Everyone can enjoy a free use of the software by creating an account.  This will enable users to get a taste of what The Ultimate Lineup™ can offer them.

The Ultimate Lineup has launched with baseball and football will be the next sport in September.

The management team strongly believes that "fantasy is the new reality"™ and plan to launch several other sports over the next couple of years.

"Our mission is to inspire creation through fantasy sports.  We are offering new ways for sports fans to consume their favorite sports data, incentivizing them to watch games they may otherwise turn off.  We believe this platform based company will bring friends and families together.  Sports are said to be an escape from everyday reality, and we believe fantasy sports is a mere extension of that." said Mr. Menaker.


TheUltimateLineup.com

Contact
The Ultimate Lineup
Max Menaker- Max@theultimatelineup.com
201-207-4673
***@theultimatelineup.com
End
