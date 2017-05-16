News By Tag
3 Easy and Effective Tips To Stay Focused
How to stay focused on the goal and not on the distraction. Why is this important? Because what you focus on the most is what you will get more of, so why not focus on what you want?
1. Going after jobs in which they were over-qualified
2. Going after jobs in which they were under-qualified
3. Appearing desperate in their job search by applying for any and everything
It's easy to understand how someone who has been out of work for a few months will begin to feel desperate and all over the place when it comes to their job search, however it's that same desperation that causes them to remain unemployed. It's better to start a business doing something that you love, than to chase after things that you know won't be a good fit for. If you're going without a paycheck while looking for a job, you might as well use that time to focus on building something of lasting value because that is something that can't be taken away from you.
I began this post talking about my recent career coaching clients, however the principles that I shared during those sessions can also be applied to anyone who finds themselves all over the place in terms of their efforts. Learning how to focus on what really matters causes you to become more effective. Being all over the place, in any aspect of your life, causes you to become less effective.
Here are a few tips that I shared with my recent career coaching clients. I believe that they can be applied to anyone's situation, anyone who finds themselves spread too thin in certain areas of their life.
Invest Your Time, Don't Waste It
Focus your energy on those activities that have the ability to produce the results that you desire. For example, in my career coaching sessions I encourage my clients to not only pursue jobs in which they are well suited for, but to pursue opportunities that they are passionate about. In today's job market, with so many people out of work, employers are being much more selective in their hiring process. If you are currently looking for a job, know that you are not at anyone's mercy, take back your power. Be much more intentional in your job search by positioning yourself for opportunities that you are qualified for, jobs that afford you the opportunity for advancement, or invest your time by getting trained so that you can confidently pursue opportunities in a new field.
Pass on Opportunities that Don't Take You Where You Want to Go
Sometimes some opportunities can take you further away from your goal than moving you closer. For example, having a job that you don't like, getting paid just enough to put gas in your car so that you can drive to it and then back home, is in my opinion not a good opportunity. In fact it consumes your time and it robs you of the time you need to find other, more beneficial, opportunities. Weigh the opportunity costs of everything. If the activities that you are involved in are moving you closer to your goal, then those are the activities to focus on. If activities are moving you further away from your goal, you might want to re-consider them.
Get an Accountability Partner
Everyone needs someone in their life who's going to tell them the truth. When you find that you are not getting things done, or that you are not moving forward in productive ways, an accountability partner helps you stay on track. That person may be a trusted friend, or a coach, but you need someone. Often times someone who has our best interest at heart can see things that we can't see. Be open to their suggestions. Be willing to expand your thinking in order to incorporate some new ideas. Be intentional about seeking out the help you need so that you can become more effective in the things you do.
Coach Yourself!
Pick ONE activity to focus on in the coming week and make that your priority. Work it like you are on a mission. Throw your entire self towards it, and experience how much more productive you become during the week.
