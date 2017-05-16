 
It Is not "Baby Blues." It's so much more!

Women can get well! Don't let them be in the dark about postpartum depression and perinatal mood disorders.
 
 
EUGENE, Ore. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Bizarre, misunderstood and scary—U.S. Center for Disease Control reports that between one and two women among ten will experience the dark and disturbing symptoms of postpartum depression and/or a perinatal mood disorder. These conditions can occur during pregnancy, after birth, or after nursing ceases. Many women suffer through it not knowing what it is. They need the facts. They need to know they are not the only one to feel this way. This much-needed book helps supply a first step toward wellness.

Eugene, OR May 22, 2017:  Author and speaker, Judy Dippel has released her latest book, Breaking the Grip of Postpartum Depression: Walk Toward Wellness with Real Facts, Real Stories and Real God. It is now available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon (FREE to Kindle Unlimited Members). amzn.to/2pjcGWV

Bizarre and misunderstood, postpartum depression can strip the joy from what should be the happiest time in a woman's life. Women feel totally alone. They don't have a clue what's wrong. The harsh reality is that it feels like being in the fog of an unexplained emotional nightmare, of which a woman cannot shake herself free. Isolated and uninformed, this strange condition leaves women feeling unstable, maybe even crazy. The message of this book is a welcome life preserver of hope and help that can be hard to find, because women don't know where to turn. The clinical facts and statistics bring immediate relief. "No, I'm not the only one."—because they most often feel as if no one else has ever experienced this.

This book brings good news and is a great relief to women and those who love them!  They aren't a bad mom. It's not their fault and they can get well. Contrary to how they feel, it won't last forever. But they need to be told the truth and this book helps them face this condition for what it is. Clinical postpartum depression and/or accompanying perinatal mood disorders cause intense suffering and distress among (USA Centers for Disease Control reports) 11-20% of new mothers. Feelings of shame and embarrassment cause women to isolate themselves, but this book reveals  the facts, shares other women's stories, encourages proper medical care, and offers the unconditional love and spiritual guidance found in God. Women need accessible  help to identify what is wrong to break the dark grip of postpartum depression. http:www.postpartum.net

They can walk toward wellness, mentally and physically, emotionally and spiritually in what is a dark and disturbing time. The truth within this book dispels myths, and is combined with God's guiding words for the heart and soul, to bring peace amidst the feelings of inner chaos. Examples from other women's stories reveal how it feels. And author Judy Dippel is a woman who experienced it firsthand, and she transparently shares parts of her story. The sound consulting advice of therapists who specialize in PPD is interwoven throughout this book. http://www.judydippel.com

This book is an important message for anyone who is pregnant, or suffering in a maze of confusing thoughts and symptoms after the birth of their baby. It's for the husbands, mothers and friends who love and care for them; reading this helps friends and family relay to their loved one what other women have experienced; real facts, real strategies to move toward wellness. The beauty of the truth helps women shed their fears and phobias to better help themselves, have renewed hope, or maybe even break the grip before it takes hold!

Judy Dippel wants readers to understand that postpartum depression is totally different and more serious than the "baby blues" that 80 percent of women commonly experience. PPD and the perinatal mood disorders that sometimes accompany it overcome new mothers without warning. Unrecognized and untreated, this can last for months and years, as they suffer through it without greater awareness or professional care. It can be devastating. Sadly, many do go untreated, left feeling inadequate and unstable. (Sadly, a few even become newspaper headlines. This is rare; this serious psychotic disorder occurs in 0.1 to 0.2 percent of mothers—1-2 mothers of every 1000 babies born.) Not knowing what is wrong, women ask themselves, "Is it normal?" "Is this how I am supposed to feel?" This book is an important tool for preventative care, education and awareness, and sound strategies. If women are prepared, they can more readily face it for what it is. If they are already struggling this book comes alongside them with practical tips of what they can do to help themselves right now.

Excerpt from Judy's personal story:  I know how you feel. I understand that you may be feeling inadequate and less able than other mothers. I did. And I know the absolutehumiliation of admitting irrational phobias, weird thoughts and anxieties we feel out loud to someone else—especially if we do this with someone who writes it off, just because they haven't been trained about PPD as a doctor, or personally experienced it as a woman. I empathize with you if people have responded to you in an uninformed way. I know the feelings of panic and the plummeting self-esteem; and the self-questioning that follows a multitude of doctor visits that all too often bring no help or hope for the mass of unwanted and peculiar symptoms that erupt and persist.

I know how it feels to simply desire to be a good mom, and the wish to be able to function in doing the normal daily things, yet barely being able to drag your mind and body through the day. It shakes us to our core, because postpartum depression occurs with such a sudden onslaught of physical and emotional symptoms.

I know the profound sense of aloneness, shame, embarrassment, and the fear that consumes us when afflicted with postpartum depression and/or perinatal mood disorder. It's so very hard! Don't despair. What I share within this book will bring relief and help.

Breaking the Grip of Postpartum Depression also helps women walk toward wellness by suggesting other trusted outside resources when further help is needed. See this book on http://www.Amazon.com. amzn.to/2pjcGWV  Bulk quantities of a minimum 10 copies or more can be purchased and mailed to buyers directly at a discounted price, by contacting:judy@JLDwrites.com.  Judy welcomes you to contact by email or through her website to invite her to speak at meetings, workshops, or as a keynote at events.  www.JudyDippel.com

JLD Writes - Judy Dippel
***@jldwrites.com
