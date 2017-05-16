News By Tag
Another Class Win For Denis Welch Motorsport
Austin Healey Specialists Secure Second Consecutive Class Victory In The GT and Sports Car Cup
GT and Sports Car Cup
The second round of the 2017 series was sponsored by Denis Welch Motorsport. The 90 minute pit stop race saw plenty of overtaking and high quality racing action.
Nils-Fredrick Nyblaeus and co-driver Jeremy Welch set a storming pace in qualifying with a 2:31.056 to start in 6th. The time, set by Welch is believed to be a lap record for an Austin Healey. The pairing once again secured 1st place in the GT3 class in YOP 999 and 6th place overall, comfortably ahead of the next class finisher and some significantly more powerful cars.
Alex Bell and his co-driver Julian Thomas drove the ex-BMC Competitions car, 747 KNX from 8th on the grid and had been as high as 2nd in class, but a 90 second time penalty for a pit stop contravention saw them finish 13th overall and 6th place in the GT3 class.
Martyn Corfield and Jeremy Welch drove Corfield's Healey, SMO 746 in only its second race since 1972, they finished 16th overall and 8th in class.
HSCC Historic Touring Cars
The grid for the HSCC Historic Touring Car Trophy featured a number of the big American V8 powered cars including the Ford Falcon of Julian Thomas.
In only his second competitive outing in the car he improved on his Donington performance and despite struggling for grip finished 3rd overall, earning him a place on the podium.
Full race results and further photographs are available on the Denis Welch Motorsport website at www.bighealey.co.uk
