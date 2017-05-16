News By Tag
Formaspace Debuts New Sleek Furniture Line at NeoCon 2017
Are you as excited about Neocon as we are? Come meet us and experience our new office product line, Revolution, at Booth #8042 on the 7th floor.
It all started with one of the largest dealers on the West Coast and architects across the country that were looking for more than just a height adjustable work surface, but a unique desk that was independently modular and height adjustable.
They wanted style and quality for an affordable price. Formaspace gladly took on that challenge. They tirelessly refined their product offering for the last three years to finally reveal a desk that was the first of its kind, the ideal industrial-styled sit-to-stand desk (https://formaspace.com/
Formaspace's office line, Revolution™, will feature unique storage solutions, conference tables, series desking systems designed for open offices, and their most popular product, Revolution I, the height adjustable desk. The product line focuses on a sleek and simplistic design with...
Read more ... https://formaspace.com/
