Formaspace Debuts New Sleek Furniture Line at NeoCon 2017

Formaspace Launches New Office Line

Formaspace (https://formaspace.com/), a leading business furniture designer and manufacturer is headed to Chicago this summer for NeoCon 2017. They invite you to visit their booth #8042 on the 7floor and experience their new office furniture product line.It all started with one of the largest dealers on the West Coast and architects across the country that were looking for more than just a height adjustable work surface, but a unique desk that was independently modular and height adjustable.They wanted style and quality for an affordable price. Formaspace gladly took on that challenge. They tirelessly refined their product offering for the last three years to finally reveal a desk that was the first of its kind, the ideal industrial-styled sit-to-stand desk (https://formaspace.com/workbench-gallery/#%21category/office-furniture?product=8864). Height-adjustable work surfaces are available from many manufacturers, but only Formaspace Office created a desk that raises, lowers, and moves as one solid piece of furniture. All of this led to Revolution™, Formaspace's first full line of office furniture products. They are eager to reveal this product at Neocon, one of the most recognized and attended trade shows in the commercial design industry.Formaspace's office line, Revolution™, will feature unique storage solutions, conference tables, series desking systems designed for open offices, and their most popular product, Revolution I, the height adjustable desk. The product line focuses on a sleek and simplistic design