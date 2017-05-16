News By Tag
Loiacono Literary Agency takes on Ed Protzel's sequel to The Lies That Bind, Honor Among Outcasts!
After their harrowing escape from Mississippi, abolitionist Durksen Hurst, his fiancée Antoinette DuVallier, and their friends — a group of undocumented slaves — land in guerrilla-infested Civil War Missouri, the most savage whirlwind of destruction, cruelty, and death in American history.
Trapped in a terrifying cycle of murder and revenge, scarred by Quantrill's cold-blooded Lawrence massacre and the Union army's ruthless Order Eleven, Durk and everyone he cares for soon find themselves entangled in a struggle for their very survival.
Honor Among Outcasts takes readers on a pulse-pounding journey of desperate men and women caught up in the merciless forces of hatred and fear that tear worlds apart, and the healing power of friendship to bring them together.
Ed Protzel has written five original screenplays for feature film and worked developing film scripts/projects for 20th Century Fox. He has a Master's in English Literature/Creative Writing from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a B.A. in English, with a minor in history, from the University of Hawaii.
The Lies That Bind is based on Protzel's screenplay which was recognized by the Missouri Playwrights Association. It had brief Hollywood exposure; was called "a great script" by 20th Century Fox's Murray Silverman, Paramount's Sherry Lansing, and Chelsea Studios producer Stan Zuckerman.
The final two novels of the trilogy include the same major characters as the original: Honor Among Outcasts is set in Missouri during the transition from the Civil War to a violent reconstruction and Something in Madness is set in California as Dursken and Antoinette become the tumultuous state's embattled first couple while others side with vested powerful interests.
Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com Published by TouchPoint Press www.touchpointpress.com
