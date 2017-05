New IDW500 Digital Passport & ID system

IDW500 included equipment

Contact

kasi kobis

***@kobisonline.com kasi kobis

End

-- What is the IDW500?The IDW500 is a self-contained wireless passport and ID photo system designed to easily create and print passport photos.In a matter of minutes, you will be able to take a picture, transfer the image to the IDW500 console, and print it.When necessary, you will also be able to make minor color and rotation adjustments to images.Depending on the country selected, you can also make visa, resident and citizenship photo prints.The IDW500 console will also allow you to monitor the printer for media usage and possible error conditions.IDW500 System ComponentsThe following components make up the IDW500 system. Sony® DSC-H300 digital camera Toshiba® FlashAir™ SD card 8" wireless console from PiPO Technologies Co, Ltd. IDW500 software (loaded on wireless console) DNP digital color printer Ribbon and paper pack (350 prints)Printer comes with FREE 3-year Advanced Exchange (AE) Service Contract WarrantyCamera, console and FlashAir Card come with One-year manufacturer's warrantyAvailable at http://www.kobisonline.com/ IDW500-SET-Passport- ID-Photo-S...