News By Tag
* Passport
* id
* IDW500
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New IDW500 Digital Passport & ID system
The IDW500 is a self-contained wireless passport and ID photo system designed to easily create and print passport photos.
In a matter of minutes, you will be able to take a picture, transfer the image to the IDW500 console, and print it.
When necessary, you will also be able to make minor color and rotation adjustments to images.
Depending on the country selected, you can also make visa, resident and citizenship photo prints.
The IDW500 console will also allow you to monitor the printer for media usage and possible error conditions.
IDW500 System Components
The following components make up the IDW500 system.
Sony® DSC-H300 digital camera
Toshiba® FlashAir™ SD card
8" wireless console from PiPO Technologies Co, Ltd.
IDW500 software (loaded on wireless console)
DNP digital color printer
Ribbon and paper pack (350 prints)
Printer comes with FREE 3-year Advanced Exchange (AE) Service Contract Warranty
Camera, console and FlashAir Card come with One-year manufacturer's warranty
Available at http://www.kobisonline.com/
Contact
kasi kobis
***@kobisonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse