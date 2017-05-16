News By Tag
Ramapo Central Schools Names Chestnut Ridge Bus Driver Dunia Burns A "Mountie Superstar"
"One of the goals of the Mountie Superstar initiative is to recognize outstanding individuals from all aspects of our operations, since every member of our district team plays a vital role in the experience of our students, every day," noted Ramapo Central School District Deputy Superintendent Stephen Walker. "Dunia helps the children of our district to feel safe and secure as they begin and end their day on the school bus. She greets every child with a smile and by name, showing a genuine interest in their lives and great enthusiasm for her job. It's an honor to name Dunia a Mountie Superstar."
Burns has served Ramapo Central Schools for five years as a driver for Chestnut Ridge Transportation. In addition to her daily routes to and from Suffern High School, Suffern Middle School, Cherry Lane Elementary School, and RP Connor Elementary School, Burns transports students to and from after-school activities.
"When I drive the sports teams to their games, I always watch and cheer them on," she observes. While Burns points out that "driving a school bus is about being fully aware of everything that's going on around you," the new Mountie Superstar still finds time to connect with the students. "We talk along the way, we laugh, and we have a great time. I love being involved and watching the kids grow up."
John Corr, Jr., President of Chestnut Ridge Transportation, remarked, "Dunia is a remarkable individual and an outstanding, committed driver. Everyone at Chestnut Ridge joins me in congratulating her today."
Chestnut Ridge Transportation is a member of The Trans Group family of bus companies. Headquartered in Spring Valley, New York, The Trans Group employs over 1,700 individuals and is comprised of 11 school and public transit operations serving lower New York State and Long Island. The company is actively involved in the school bus industry on a state and national level. For more information, please visit www.thetransgroup.com.
PHOTO CAPTION: Chestnut Ridge Transportation bus driver Dunia Burns is Ramapo Central School District's newest Mountie Superstar.
