AveryHess, Realtors® Wins Awards For New Logo Design and Marketing Materials
WASHINGTON, DC – June 1, 2017 - Both the newly redesigned AveryHess, Realtors® logo and the company's marketing materials have been presented with two 2017 American Inhouse Design Awards by Graphic Design USA® (GDUSA®).
GDUSA® is the premier showcase for outstanding work by in-house designers and teams. This year, of the more than 5,000 entries, only the top 15 percent are recognized with their Certificate of Excellence.
AveryHess won a Certificate of Excellence in two categories:
· Logos and Symbols – The AveryHess logo (standard and stacked versions)
· Brochure and Collateral – An AveryHess door hanger template, Broker's open flier, and an Awards Ceremony program
"We had been using our original AveryHess logo since 1992, says Scott Avery, President of AveryHess. When we made the decision to update our brand, we wanted a logo that would reflect the positive, professional and contemporary nature of our company". Achieving that new logo began with a BrandQuest lead by BlueFusion Creative & Marketing. "The BrandQuest made a clear connection between the company stakeholders and their perception of the company", says Avery, "By speaking with our agents and their clients, they were able to lay the groundwork for how we would position ourselves moving forward in everything from our new website to our updated mission statement, 'To positively impact the lives of the people and local communities that we serve'".
Under the creative leadership of the AveryHess Marketing Department the logo was modernized while still preserving elements of the original design. The biggest change came with "AveryHess" being spelled out in black (rather than teal) without a separator between the "Avery" and "Hess". Though the color teal was taken out of the name, the color was retained in the icon to the left of the company name (moved from the right) along with a new gold color to evince a more sophisticated yet down-to-earth feel. Says Scott Avery, "The logo's icon represents a home created with overlapping letters "A" and "H", symbolic of the partnership between myself and David Hess that resulted in the formation of the company 25 years ago". The redesigned logo and averyhess.com website were launched in December 2016.
The redesigned logo has made way for countless new marketing materials including the award-winning door hanger templates and a broker's open flier designed by Marketing Specialist/Graphic Designer, Jenn-Claire Kinchen. "We are pleased that our agents incorporated the new designs as a part of their marketing and are seeing great results", says Kinchen. In addition, GDUSA® recognized the company's 25th Anniversary Awards Ceremony program, which Kinchen designed for their recent awards ceremony held on a private yacht.
"It has been truly amazing to see such a positive reception from our associates, clients, real estate industry colleagues and the professional design and communications communities,"
Since 1963, Graphic Design USA® (GDUSA®) has been the business-to-
Founded in 1992, AveryHess, Realtors® is an independent real estate brokerage that operates in eight offices serving Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. With more than 180 agents, the company is committed to providing the best services, market knowledge, technology, and decision support to its clients Every Step of the Way.
