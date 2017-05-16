 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716


Hydropower market worth $34.46 billion in 2017 says new 358 page Visongain report

 
 
LONDON - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new 358 page Hydropower Market 2017-2027: CAPEX and Installed Capacity Forecasts for Small Hydro, Large Hydro, Storage and Run-of-River Projects Plus Regional Market and Leading Companies Forecast indicates that the Hydropower market will generate revenues of $34.46bn in 2017.

The report contains 209 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain evolving trends within the Hydropower market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 in terms of revenues for the global market, as well as for regional markets with a further analysis of the leading countries within these regions.

The report also includes forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the small, large, storage and run-of-river submarket, broken down into capex forecasts.

In addition, thereporta dedicated leading companies' chapter including extensive profiles, financials, recent developments and business strategies for 10 leading companies operating within the Hydropower market

The Hydropower Market 2017-2027: CAPEX and Installed Capacity Forecasts for Small Hydro, Large Hydro, Storage and Run-of-River Projects Plus Regional Market and Leading Companies Forecast will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the Hydropower market and its dynamics. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the Hydropower industry.

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the energy, telecoms, pharmaceutical, defence and materials sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

