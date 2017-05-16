 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Renowned Artists Team Up To Show How The Arts Help Build Bridges

Aaron Dworkin, Yo-Yo Ma, and Lara Downes release a video showing the important role the arts play in bringing together people in today's society.
 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Aaron Dworkin, Dean of University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance and founder of the mentoring website AaronAsk.com, recently teamed up with world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Lara Downes, a Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner, to highlight the importance of the arts in building bridges between people with varying perspectives, religions, and cultures. http://bit.ly/AaronAsk

"We live in a divisive world where at times it seems that no-one is listening to one another. This is where the arts, time and time again, prove their power as bridge builders between people of different races, cultures, and faiths," said Dworkin, who recently returned from Washington D.C. where he and his wife Afa received a Kennedy Center Award for Human Spirit. They were honored for their work as the founder (Aaron) and current president and artistic director (Afa) of the Sphinx Organization.

"In this day in age, with all the challenges that lay in front of us, I can't think of anything more important than finding ways to create a dialogue and open avenues where we can truly listen and learn from one another," added Dworkin. "The arts have and will continue to show us how to do just that."

Dworkin, a passionate advocate for excellence in arts education and inclusion in the performing arts, advocates for living a creative and fulfilling life through AaronAsk.com (http://www.aaronask.com/?id=PR), in which he shares a weekly video, helping his audience find creativity and empowering them to live a more creative life.

Advocacy Social is the first social media and content marketing agency specializing in identifying, engaging and empowering brand advocates. Advocacy Social works with brands to effectively engage their target audiences and empowers passion in their brand advocates. Learn more about Advocacy Social at AdvocacySocial.com.

