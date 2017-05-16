 
News By Tag
* French e-commerce agency
* Digital Marketing
* French digital marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Valenciennes
  Nord-pas-de-calais
  France
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

HD WebMarketing goes international

 
 
VALENCIENNES, France - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- HD WebMarketing an e-commerce and digital marketing agency, has just launched a new English website. Previously aimed at French businesses, French Founder of HD WebMarketing, Hugo Dubuissez and British Project Manager, Ailsa Cartledge created this new site to advise overseas businesses on how to enter a new market and increase their online sales on an international scale. Due to the recent success of the agency and the arrival of an expert in British and International digital marketing, HD WebMarketing is ready to increase their international client base.

Your French E-commerce agency

Since the creation of the company in 2015 HD WebMarketing's focus was on online business' in France with international projects, but from this year onwards the team will be focusing on internationalising its business by working with clients from all over the world and more specifically from English-speaking countries. Specialists of the French market, the team can help your business increase online sales and guide you through the best ways to improve your export activities. From traffic management, such as SEO and Google AdWords campaigns, to project management, HD WebMarketing has the experience and skills to manage your e-commerce projects.

One of its current projects includes the localisation of an online pharmacy's website and the management of their social networks, and email automation campaigns. Project Manager Ailsa Cartledge, who has been working closely with the pharmaceutical team said "It has been very interesting seeing the increase in online sales from translating the product descriptions into English. By translating products into the targeted language, it has improved the performance of the site allowing customers to feel more at ease purchasing from it and therefore increasing online sales for the pharmacy".

Discover more about HD Webmarketing here: https://www.hdwebmarketing.com

Contact
HD WebMarketing
***@hdwebmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hdwebmarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share