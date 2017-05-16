News By Tag
HD WebMarketing goes international
Your French E-commerce agency
Since the creation of the company in 2015 HD WebMarketing's focus was on online business' in France with international projects, but from this year onwards the team will be focusing on internationalising its business by working with clients from all over the world and more specifically from English-speaking countries. Specialists of the French market, the team can help your business increase online sales and guide you through the best ways to improve your export activities. From traffic management, such as SEO and Google AdWords campaigns, to project management, HD WebMarketing has the experience and skills to manage your e-commerce projects.
One of its current projects includes the localisation of an online pharmacy's website and the management of their social networks, and email automation campaigns. Project Manager Ailsa Cartledge, who has been working closely with the pharmaceutical team said "It has been very interesting seeing the increase in online sales from translating the product descriptions into English. By translating products into the targeted language, it has improved the performance of the site allowing customers to feel more at ease purchasing from it and therefore increasing online sales for the pharmacy".
Discover more about HD Webmarketing here: https://www.hdwebmarketing.com
HD WebMarketing
HD WebMarketing
