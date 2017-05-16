News By Tag
Women dominate the African Utility Week Industry Awards in Cape Town this year
Women are making an invaluable contribution to the power and water industries as reflected by the many ladies amongst the winners of the 2017 African Utility Week Industry Awards that were announced at the CTICC in Cape Town last week
More than 750 top level power and water professionals attended the fourth edition of the African Utility Week Industry Awards gala dinner which honour pioneering utilities, projects and people in the energy and water industry on the continent.
Former South African President Nelson Mandela's personal assistant, Zelda la Grange, delivered an inspiring guest keynote address with charming anecdotes of working with and for the legendary anti-apartheid activist and politician.
The complete list of winners of the African Utility Week Industry Awards:
Lifetime achievement award:
Winner:
Helen Tarnoy, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Aldwych International Ltd, United Kingdom, an engineering company that has been involved in some of the most successful independent power projects on the African continent.
"I first went to Africa in 1998 and I have never left; so I have almost 20 years of working in the independent power sector in Africa," Helen said in a pre-recorded video acceptance speech. "I won't say that it wasn't a struggle in the beginning, it was. There was a lot of education to be done about how private companies could contribute to the economies of the countries in which they were working by providing sustainable power at an affordable price. That is still what we aim to do today. The difference today is that we are seeing more and more people coming into the market."
Outstanding Woman of the Year in Power/Water
Winner:
Rose Kaggwa, Director: Business and Scientific Services, National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Uganda
"Women must aim to be the best they can be, because at the end of the day, the best multi-tasker is a woman," Rose Kaggwa said after receiving her award, adding "in order for us to create change, when we say 'water for all' and we say 'sanitation is a right' it cannot be done without women. So women must rise up and begin to speak."
Outstanding Contribution Award: Power
Winner:
Charlotte Aubin-Kalaidjian, Founding Partner, GreenWish Partners, France, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire & Nigeria
Young Energy Leader
Winner:
Fatima Oyiza Ademoh, Founder & CEO, Ajima Youth Empowerment Foundation, Nigeria
Technology of the Year
Winner:
Solar Turtle, South Africa
"What is really unique about Solar Turtle are the safety features for women working in high crime rate areas such as informal settlements, rural communities or war-torn countries of the world. That is what we are really hoping to achieve. Not just making examples for the next generation of women to follow, but doing it safely." So said James van der Walt, CEO of Solar Turtle, who accepted the award at the gala dinner on Wednesday night.
Deal of the Year
Winner:
100MW Kathu Solar Park Project, Engie, South Africa
Power Utility of the Year
Winner:
Ethiopian Electric Power, Ethiopia
Outstanding contribution award: Water
Winner:
Philip Gichuki, Managing Director, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, Kenya
Water Utility of the Year
Winner:
Lilongwe Water Board, Malawi
Large Scale Renewable Energy Project (10MW+)
Winner:
Bokpoort CSP Power Plant, ACWA Power, ACWA POWER, South Africa
Small-Scale Sustainable Energy Project (under 5MW)
Winner:
Stortemelk Hydro, Renewable Energy Holdings, South Africa
Industry support
More than 170 entries were received for the African Utility Week Industry Awards. Huawei, the well-known global information and telecommunication giant, was the lead sponsor this year while other supporting partners were Aberdare, Eaton, Enel, ESI Africa, KPMG, Lucy Electric, SBS Tanks, Standard Bank, Steinmüller Africa.
Leading water and energy platform
African Utility Week is organised by Spintelligent
