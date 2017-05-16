Intensive Course on Salesforce from CoreValue in Wrocław, Poland

End

-- CoreValue is hosting a 3-day open intensive course starting on the 7th of June, 2017 in Wrocław, Poland.The course is taught by experienced Salesforce practitioner and offers the developers an opportunity to boost their Salesforce skills.Dmytro Smirnov, a keynote speaker, certified Senior Salesforce Tech Engineer at CoreValue, will introduce Salesforce platform development and discuss main development aspects.The attendees will also be able to network with colleagues who develop and implement Salesforce and to expand their knowledge during the hands-on workshop.Salesforce is the world's leading CRM software and enterprise cloud ecosystem that transforms companies by helping them streamline their businesses activities.CoreValue will help software professionals learn from experts and give them a competitive edge leading to new career possibilities.CoreValue, a Software and Technology Services firm headquartered in New Jersey with Development Labs in Eastern Europe, provides Mobility and traditional Cloud based CRM implementation services, Mobile applications in Pharmaceutical, Medical, Financial Services, Media and Legal verticals. Customers trust CoreValue to provide Infrastructure services utilizing premier staff in Data Science, Data Management, Database Services, Quality Assurance and traditional development.