 
News By Tag
* Software
* Salesforce
* Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wroclaw
  Silesian
  Poland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Intensive Course on Salesforce from CoreValue in Wrocław, Poland

 
WROCLAW, Poland - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- CoreValue is hosting a 3-day open intensive course starting on the 7th of June, 2017 in Wrocław, Poland.

The course is taught by experienced Salesforce practitioner and offers the developers an opportunity to boost their Salesforce skills.

Dmytro Smirnov, a keynote speaker, certified Senior Salesforce Tech Engineer at CoreValue, will introduce Salesforce platform development and discuss main development aspects.

The attendees will also be able to network with colleagues who develop and implement Salesforce and to expand their knowledge during the hands-on workshop.

Salesforce is the world's leading CRM software and enterprise cloud ecosystem that transforms companies by helping them streamline their businesses activities.

CoreValue will help software professionals learn from experts and give them a competitive edge leading to new career possibilities.

About CoreValue

CoreValue, a Software and Technology Services firm headquartered in New Jersey with Development Labs in Eastern Europe, provides Mobility and traditional Cloud based CRM implementation services, Mobile applications in Pharmaceutical, Medical, Financial Services, Media and Legal verticals. Customers trust CoreValue to provide Infrastructure services utilizing premier staff in Data Science, Data Management, Database Services, Quality Assurance and traditional development.

www.corevalue.net
End
Source:Corevalue Services
Email:***@corevalue.net
Posted By:***@corevalue.net Email Verified
Tags:Software, Salesforce, Training
Industry:Software
Location:Wroclaw - Silesian - Poland
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CoreValue PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share