Rotary Club of Fort Myers South honored 36 nominees at the 31st Annual Scholar-Athlete Awards
Five-time Olympic medalist John Naber delivered inspiring keynote address
Eighteen Lee County-area high schools each nominated one top male and female varsity letter winner who maintains a minimum 3.2 GPA, is involved in school and community activities and demonstrates leadership characteristics. A selection committee of Rotary South members interviews nominees and selects the winners.
Alina Faunce, a swimmer at Estero High School, and Santiago Corredor, a swimmer at Bishop Verot High School, were each awarded $5000 scholarships. The Southwest Florida Rheem Team proudly served as the Scholarship Sponsor.
"Service Above Self" scholarships for $1000 were underwritten by Rotary Club of Fort Myers South, its Foundation, Siesta Pebble, Millennium Physician Group, Grabowski family, Bill and Susan Mallett, Pool Pros, Huff Insurance, Zavada's Renegades Embroidery, and McCaughan Home Lending. Those scholarships were awarded to: Jaritza Crespo, East Lee; Kaleb Konieczki, Gateway Charter; Gabrielle A. Taveras, South Fort Myers; Matthew Malavsky, Evangelical Christian; Te'Niya Jones, Dunbar; Emma Barcena, Cape Coral; Kayla Easterly, North Fort Myers; Sedona Townsend, Ida Baker; Tyrik Pitts, East Lee; MacKenzie Hare, Island Coast; Patston Stewart, Lehigh Senior; Jimmy O'Connor, Ida Baker; Jonah Martinez, Cape Coral; Adrienne Baker, Cypress Lake; and Journi Northorp, Mariner.
Five-time Olympic medalist John Naber delivered the keynote address. Naber, who held five world records between 1976 and 1983, has attained excellence and goal achievement throughout his career, which has included work as a network television and radio sports broadcaster, author, corporate speaker and performance coach guiding thousands of achievers to realize their world-class goals.
Rotary Club of Fort Myers South
Rotary Club of Fort Myers South has more than 140 members who are among the 1.3 million Rotarians worldwide. Service Above Self is the motto of Rotary International, which has contributed more than $1.2 billion and tens of thousands of volunteer hours toward polio eradication in addition to projects such as water quality, world peace and literacy. Rotary Club of Fort Myers South meetings are held each Monday at noon at the Crowne Plaza, 13051 Bell Tower Drive. For more information, visit www.rotarysouth.org.
