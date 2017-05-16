 
Industry News





Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – rule the kingdom! Watch the exciting launch trailer

Do you have the brains and brawn to save your kingdom from ruin? Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs released on May 18th. Polish indie game publisher Klabater has published the launch trailer.
 
 
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs
 
WARSAW, Poland - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs debuted on May 18th! Klabater and Pixelated Milk are happy to reveal the launch trailer of the game – take a look at the beautiful kingdom of Ascalia. The publisher is offering digital and physical versions of the game. The box edition has a couple of very special gadgets.

You can find the digital version of the game on Steam for €22.99/$24.99 (http://store.steampowered.com/app/464150/Regalia_Of_Men_and_Monarchs/). On top of that, Klabater has prepared a special edition of the game packed in a custom-made box. It is available on Amazon for €25.99 (https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B06XGXRT5F/). You'll find a couple of pretty cool gadgets inside:

●     A 36-page artbook (19 x 13.4 cm)

●     A digital version of the codex containing information about the fantastical world of Ascalia and its history

●     A map of the kingdom (67 x 38 cm)

●     Two papercraft models for more creative players

About Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs

In Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs you will explore a fairytale world, experience a story full of twists and turns, and learn how to rule a kingdom. Take part in turn-based combat against a wide range of monsters and bandits, but remember that you'll need to use strategic thinking to ensure the prosperity of your land. You'll travel through six different regions packed full of missions, with over 30 hours of playtime in total. Meet companions, make friends, and forge enduring relationships – it is certain to pay off.

The kingdom of Ascalia needs your help. Not only is the royal vault empty, but it seems the rest of the city is… well, in ruin. To bring glory back to your family's name, you'll have to work hard, use diplomacy, and run the city like a true ruler!

WATCH THE LAUNCH TRAILER HERE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFQmu5HlTJY&feature=y...)



FEATURES:

●     Robust turn-based combat full of challenges

●     6 different regions to explore, each filled with battles, adventures, bosses, and more!

●     More than 20 unique characters to meet, recruit, and befriend. Foster relationships and create the ultimate team of misfits!

●     Everything you need to be a successful king: town management, diplomacy, expeditions, and more

●     A light-hearted story with tons of humor and a fair amount of epicness

●     Over 30 hours of gameplay

●     Huge replayability factor: You won't discover all the content in just one playthrough

●     Craft powerful new weapons

●     Beautiful graphics with hand-drawn 2D backgrounds

●     Orchestral soundtrack composed by Game Audio Factory, known for their work on Furi, Endless Legend, and Endless Space

●     Professional English voice acting

●     Samurai dwarves!

Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs was released on Windows, OS X, and Linux on May 18th. The game can be purchased on Steam (http://store.steampowered.com/app/464150/Regalia_Of_Men_a...) and on Amazon (https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B06XGXRT5F/).

More information about the game can be found on the official website (https://www.regaliagame.com), and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/regaliagamepl/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/regaliagame?lang=en).

About Pixelated Milk

Pixelated Milk is a young, independent studio from Warsaw, Poland. Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign which raised over $90,000, the team is now focusing on developing their dream RPG, Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs. https://www.regaliagame.com/

About Klabater

Klabater is an indie video games publisher and distributor. Created by CDP.pl, itself formerly part of the world-renowned CD Projekt, Klabater is looking for interesting projects to invest in and promote on the global market. http://klabater.com/
Source:Klabater
Email:***@pr-outreach.com
Posted By:***@pr-outreach.com Email Verified
Phone:+48 694 955 535
Tags:Klabater, Pixelated Milk, Regalia
Industry:Games
Location:Warsaw - Mazowieckie - Poland
Subject:Products
