Pb Photo Centre To Present John Reuter: Second Impressions, June 22-august 5

Spirits of Pere La Chaise

-- Palm Beach Photographic Centre to PresentJohn ReuterSecond Impressions,Polaroid Process to Singapore InfraredJune 22 to August 5, 2017Public is Invited to FREE Opening Reception on Wednesday, June 21, 6 to 8 pm(West Palm Beach, FL – May 31, 2017) Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced the nonprofit organization's next major exhibition:John ReuterSecond Impressions,Polaroid Process to Singapore InfraredJune 22 – August 5, 2017A photographer since the early 1970s, John Reuter specialized in Polaroid materials, most notably his SX-70 constructions, combining photography with painting and collage. He joined the Polaroid Corporation in 1978 as a senior photographer, later becoming director of the legendary 20x24 Studio. His work evolved through large scale Polaroid Image Transfers to digital imaging in the 1980s, to his more recent forays into video and filmmaking. He is currently working on the documentary, Camera Ready: The Polaroid 20x24 Project."The Polaroid 20x24 camera has reached legendary status in the world of photography as an outsized device that produces exquisitely detailed and saturated large format images," says NeJame. "The diffusion transfer process is essentially a contact print that imparts the details from the large format negative to the molecularly attractive positive.""In just 90 seconds, the recorded image finds its way to a glossy and beautiful positive print. Artists such as Chuck Close, Mary Ellen Mark, Joyce Tenneson, David Levinthal, William Wegman and Andy Warhol all created memorable works with this process," she adds.In time Reuter pushed the scale possibilities and began creating multipanel transfer panels up to 42x52 inches. The scale and texture of these pieces resembled more than ever the fresco panels he so admired.While traveling to Singapore in 2009 and 2011, Reuter began using infrared to shoot exotic flora and fauna, causing the images to glow. This exhibit marks the first time the whole set has been shown together and they create a poignant counterpoint to the image transfers created over a decade earlier.Free Opening Night ReceptionThe public is invited to a FREE opening night reception at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre on Wednesday, June 21, from 6 to 8 pm.About the Palm Beach Photographic Centre:The Photo Centre is located at the City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm Monday – Thursday; 10 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.Available for Interview:Fatima NeJamePalm Beach Photographic Centre561.253.2600fatima@fotofusion.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net