 
News By Tag
* affordabe braces Berks County
* Invisalign Berks County
* orthodontist in Berks County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reading
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716


Invisalign Available in Reading for $3,995

At its location in Reading, Exeter Orthodontics offers teens and adults Invisalign aligners.
 
 
Invisalign and braces are available to residents of Reading and Berks County.
Invisalign and braces are available to residents of Reading and Berks County.
 
READING, Pa. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- For residents of Reading who may need orthodontic care but don't want traditional braces, Invisalign aligners are offered by Exeter Orthodontics. The transparent aligners fit perfectly over a patient's teeth and offer more comfort and convenience than braces.

For only $3,995, Reading residents can be on their way to a straighter smile. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are also available. Exeter Orthodontics understands that, like every patient and every smile, every budget is also different. No one should be turned away from the orthodontic care they need simply because they cannot afford it.

"We specialize in braces and Invisalign for teens and adults," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, board-certified orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics. "Because of this, we can offer more efficient treatments that keep quality high and prices low."

Invisalign aligners may not be right for every patient. The team at Exeter Orthodontics will help patients make sure they're making a decision that's best for their lifestyle, health, and smile. For those who may not qualify for Invisalign, braces are also offered by Exeter Orthodontics for only $3,995. However, no matter the treatment, patients are guaranteed a brilliant, straighter smile.

There are currently seven locations of Exeter Orthodontics and the practice continues to grow. Those who wish to visit the orthodontists in Reading should request an appointment today and join the thousands of other teens and adults who are smiling brighter thanks Exeter Orthodontics: http://exeterorthoreading.com/appointment.html.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share