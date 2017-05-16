News By Tag
Invisalign Available in Reading for $3,995
At its location in Reading, Exeter Orthodontics offers teens and adults Invisalign aligners.
For only $3,995, Reading residents can be on their way to a straighter smile. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are also available. Exeter Orthodontics understands that, like every patient and every smile, every budget is also different. No one should be turned away from the orthodontic care they need simply because they cannot afford it.
"We specialize in braces and Invisalign for teens and adults," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, board-certified orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics. "Because of this, we can offer more efficient treatments that keep quality high and prices low."
Invisalign aligners may not be right for every patient. The team at Exeter Orthodontics will help patients make sure they're making a decision that's best for their lifestyle, health, and smile. For those who may not qualify for Invisalign, braces are also offered by Exeter Orthodontics for only $3,995. However, no matter the treatment, patients are guaranteed a brilliant, straighter smile.
There are currently seven locations of Exeter Orthodontics and the practice continues to grow. Those who wish to visit the orthodontists in Reading should request an appointment today and join the thousands of other teens and adults who are smiling brighter thanks Exeter Orthodontics:
