May 2017
Unique Writer's Group Offers Guidance, Structure, and Time to Finish Your Book

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Eaton Press and Launch Workspaces are offering a unique five-week program in June designed to help authors achieve their writing goals. The Writer's Group @ Launch will help writers tackle any type of project, including books, white papers, articles, and blogs, regardless of where they are in the process.

Participants will meet every Friday in June from noon to 2 p.m. The first 30 minutes will feature a mini-class on a particular topic, led by an industry expert. Topics include conquering writer's block, editing and revising, structure, and publishing options. Writers will then have 90 minutes to work on their projects and the opportunity to receive individual feedback from the instructor.

Writers who commit to the full five weeks in advance will save $10 a week over the drop-in price. Space is limited to allow for personalized attention, so writers are encouraged to sign up now.

The writing sessions will be held at Launch Workplaces, 9841 Washingtonian Boulevard, Suite 200, Gaithersburg, MD 20878.

About Eaton Press: Eaton Press provides authors with the tools and support they need to achieve their self-publishing goals. Our packages and custom options include ghostwriting, editing, layout, cover design, and a range of marketing tools. For more information, go to EatonPress.com. You can also find us on Twitter (@EatonPress) and Facebook (/EatonPress). Eaton Press is an imprint of Possibilities Publishing Company.

About Launch Workplaces: Launch Workplaces offers cost-effective office space solutions for private offices and shared co-working spaces in the Maryland and Washington, DC, metro areas, including Gaithersburg, Tysons Corner, Towson, Edgewater, and Rockville. All our office spaces are conveniently located close to retail, shopping, and transportation. For more information, visit our website at LaunchWorkplaces.com or call us at 301-232-3301.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-writers-group-launch-tic...

