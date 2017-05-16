 
May 2017





Multicultural Centre announces new location for Big Backpack Event

Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School hosts back-to-school tradition
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida announces Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School will serve as the new venue for the 18th annual Big Backpack Event, to be presented 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at 4750 Winkler Ave., Fort Myers. Every year thousands of kids receive free backpacks and school supplies while celebrating diversity in our community.

Admission is free to this festival event, which has become the largest back-to-school outreach program in Lee County. In advance of the Big Backpack Event, community members are invited to participate in the Adopt-A-Student fundraiser. Each $10 donation provides a student with a new backpack and school supplies that include notebook paper, folders, crayons, glue, pencils and pens.

For the past 17 years the Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida has been hosting this popular community outreach event that to date has provided new backpacks and school supplies to more than 35,000 students. The event lends a helping hand to students and families in need, while celebrating the diversity in Southwest Florida with live multicultural entertainment on the main stage including hip hop, Irish step dance, salsa and more.

The first 2,000 or more children age 5-12 will receive free backpacks and school supplies or while supplies last. Children must be present with a parent or guardian to receive free supplies. The line typically begins to form as early as 7 a.m., but moves quickly once the doors open.

Families will enjoy other event festivities such as face painting, inflatables, clowns and live entertainment. Thanks to sponsors and vendors, students may also receive eye exams, haircuts, and other giveaways at the event while supplies last.

Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida Executive Director Leonardo Garcia said, "Allowing students to prepare for a new school year with confidence and pride is an experience I am grateful to share every year with our committee, sponsors, vendors and volunteers. Combining that experience with a celebration of the diversity that makes our community so vibrant makes the Big Backpack Event a special occasion to look forward to year after year."

For more information on Adopt-A-Student, vendor, volunteer or business sponsorship opportunities, visit www.multicultural-centre.org or email info@multicultural-centre.org.

Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida

The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida is a private non-­profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization established in Fort Myers with the purpose of promoting programs aimed at bringing people of different cultures together and culturally linking Southwest Florida with other communities around the world. For more information visit www.multicultural-centre.org.

