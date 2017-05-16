 
Detroit Music Award Winner to Perform at Detroit Motorcycle City July 7

 
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- On May 5, Thornetta Davis won eight out of eight Detroit Music Awards, including Outstanding Live Performance. And on July 7, 2017, she'll be showing Detroit why when she takes the stage at Hart Plaza as part of the weekend-long Detroit Motorcycle City (http://www.detroitmotorcyclecity.com/).

From July 6-9, Detroit Motorcycle City will be celebrating all things motorcycle at its inaugural event. With a storytelling competition, a parade, and much more, this event will celebrate both motorcyclists and the city of Detroit in one action filled weekend.

And that, of course, includes a star-studded band lineup. In addition to Thornetta Davis, Detroit-born band Rare Earth will be taking the stage, along with John Douglas, Kathleen Murray and the Groove Council, Julianne Ankley and the Rogues, Jody Raffoul, The Blackjack Band, and Lady Champagne and The Motor City Blues Crew.

Sponsors of this event include Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art, Message Makers, Pure Michigan, 94.7 WCSX, and Shelten Media. For more information, contact Matt Penniman at (517) 482-3333 x 306.

Tickets to see Thornetta Davis and the rest of the attractions at Detroit Motorcycle City are still available. Get them now at www.detroitmotorcyclecity.com.

Contacts:

Matt Penniman, Detroit Motorcycle City, (517) 482-3333 x306 matt@detroitmotorcyclecity.com

Sue Voyles, Logos Communications, (734) 667-2005, sue@logos-communications.com
