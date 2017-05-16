News By Tag
Face a biomechanical world unlike anything you've seen before. Inner Chains with a launch trailer
Inner Chains, the long-awaited horror FPS from developer Telepaths' Tree and global publisher IMGN.PRO is finally here! Immerse yourself in a hostile biomechanical world where every mistake might be your last.
You'll need to have eyes in the back of your head and stay focused at all times to prove that your appearance will bring a change to this dark, twisted universe.
Inner Chains debuted on Steam and is now available at 10% off the regular price of €19.99 / $19.99 / £17.99. The promotion will only last for a week though, so don't miss out! Are you a fan of boxed editions? Worry not, as we've got you covered. Thanks to global publisher IMGN.PRO, a lush retail edition of Inner Chains is available in Germany, the UK, Russia, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Poland. The Czech and Polish editions are enhanced with an amazing artbook with some of Tomasz Strzałkowski's best concept art.
Inner Chains is a FPS horror game set in a dark, surreal, and deadly biomechanical world that resembles nothing you have ever encountered. In the world of Inner Chains, you don't get to set the rules. You are just a small part of a hostile, unwelcoming universe. If you want to survive, the only thing you can do is to try to discover its secrets.
As one of the inhabitants of this world, your head is filled with the teachings of the Ruling Caste. You have only one goal: to get to a mythical place called the Last Hope and leave this sick, degenerated, dying planet once and for all. You embark on your journey full of fanatical zeal, but soon it becomes clear that nothing is what it seems in this strange world. To discover your role in it, you'll have to fight for survival, face hostile fauna and flora, overcome your own weaknesses, remain vigilant to your surroundings, and explore the secrets of the game's world. Your survival depends entirely on your watchfulness, logical judgment, quick reflexes, accuracy, and your ability to use your surroundings to your advantage.
Inner Chains on Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/
Forgotten ruins and caves in the mountains, a dangerous forest where both flora and fauna lie in wait to attack you, and numerous religious sites and majestic temples adapted by the Ruling Caste, whose existence and goals hide many dark secrets – in the vast, surreal world of Inner Chains you'll visit all these places and learn their unique histories, arming yourself with knowledge which will help you in your ultimate battle with the enemy.
Watch the dynamic launch trailerHERE (https://www.youtube.com/
INNER CHAINS' MAIN FEATURES
· Unprecedented methods of interaction between weapons, their users, and the environment.
· A dark biomechanical world where both fauna and flora lie in wait for your slightest stumble.
· Stunning surreal visual style.
· Deadly, intelligent, and challenging opponents.
· Unusual locations with their own unique stories.
· Subtle thriller elements that will fill you with fear in unusual, inventive ways.
· Thrilling action combined with an interesting, hair-raising story.
Inner Chains is available now on PC with the Xbox One and PS4 versions coming in the future.
More information about Inner Chains can be found on the official website (http://innerchainsgame.com/)
About Telepaths' Tree
Telepaths' Tree is a game development studio founded in 2014 by Tomasz Strzałkowski. From the very beginning, we've been determined to create games that reflect the graphic style of Tomasz's art. Our team consists of industry veterans from such studios as People Can Fly, Epic Games, Flying Wild Hog, Platige Image, CreativeForge, Techland, and CD Projekt RED who have worked on many acclaimed AAA titles including Ancient Space, BulletStorm, PainKiller, Gears of War, Dying Light, and The Witcher 3. http://www.telepathstree.com/
About IMGN.PRO
IMGN.PRO is a global publisher and developer of video games with its headquarters in Bielsko-Biał
