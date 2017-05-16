Official launch of Carol Joy London body treatments at The Dorchester

British luxury beauty brand Carol Joy London launches their new range of body treatments at the iconic hotel, The Dorchester.

-- Carol Joy London is committed to providing all-encompassing spa and salon services that cater to the needs of the skin, hair and soul. Their new and carefully crafted body treatments follow this commitment and provide a much anticipated addition to the brand's already comprehensive offering.The body treatments consist of a range of opulent massages and divine full body therapies;Contains Caviar Algae and Pink Himalayan Salts to detoxify the body and relax the mind by drawing on aromatherapy and meridian therapy techniques. The advanced version of this treatment includes the addition of Cellular Vacuum Massage to further aid the detoxification of the body.Contains medically-derived Pure Collagen and precious Caviar Algae to leave skin glowing and smooth, and the mind refreshed and relaxed. The advanced Caviar and Collagen Cocoon introduces luxurious Diamond Microdermabrasion for the face to refine the skin and reduce pigmentation.Uses the effective Myofascial Massage technique and bespoke aromatherapy body oil to banish tensions and rebalance the body and mind.Contains Pink Himalayan Salt and bespoke aromatherapy body oil to detoxify, exfoliate and restore a radiant glow to the skin.The results-driven facials have undoubtedly shaped the approach in developing Carol Joy London's body treatments, officially launched at The Dorchester Spa. Coveted ingredients of Refined Golden Millet Oil, Caviar Algae, and medically-derived Pure Collagen all play a central role in the treatments. The innovative techniques from the facials are also carried through, continuing the synergy at the heart of Carol Joy London. The Myofascial Massage techniques used to ease fine lines and plump the skin in the facials are adapted for the body in order to alleviate strains and diminish pains through stretching and balancing movements while cellular vacuum massage aids in the detoxifying process in the advanced Caviar and Algae Detox.The launch of the treatments coincides with the launch of the Senses Collection; a range of body oils developed with Refined Golden Millet Oil at its heart. This super-oil is renowned for its restorative properties and its ability to regenerate the epidermis. The oils allow for a bespoke tailoring of treatments to suit the needs and desires of each individual client.Feel uplifted and energised with refreshing coriander and spearmint.Feel relaxed and calm with soothing lavender and comforting ylang-ylang.Detoxifies with peppermint, rosehip and juniper berry.Restores strength to tired muscles with revitalising black pepper and cleansing eucalyptus.The British born brand leads the way in the spa industry with their pioneering use of Pure Collagen in their iconic facials and in the bestselling Pure Collagen Spray, a world first. The Pure Collagen Spray has quickly become a favourite of many, providing instant hydration and skin rejuvenation through the use of soluble collagen, peptides and Swiss apple stem cells. This facial in a can forms a key part in the line of face and body treatments as well as heading up the luxurious range of skincare products available for retail.