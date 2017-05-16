News By Tag
United Carpets & Beds turning 20 in Chesterfield
No longer a teenager, the branch has extended its spring sale to celebrate this important milestone, with customers encouraged to drop in to the store to help them mark the occasion in style.
Speaking of her eight years of working at the store in Chesterfield, Maggie Adams, franchisee, said: "I love working with a family run business and dealing with the public. We ensure that we have floor coverings (and beds) to suit all budgets, so all customers leave the store with a deal that is right for them and are 100% satisfied with the service they have received – something we are very proud of.
"It is an industry that never stays still, with the flooring market constantly changing. Colours have gone from beiges and browns to the current love of grey. There really are 50 shades of grey! Stripes on stairs have been all the rage for quite a while now but they did take quite a while to take off originally, and we are seeing that zig zags are the new stripes. There are also really exciting plans in the pipelines for the coming weeks and months, so keep your eyes peeled."
United Carpets and Beds, headquartered in Moorhead House, Rotherham, offers a huge range and selection of affordable carpets, wood flooring, laminate and beds across the UK.
Will Hickman, marketing manager said: "Turning 20 is a huge deal for the whole United Carpet family, and an occasion we couldn't go without celebrating. While a lot has changed over 20 years, our customer value proposition has been present throughout and indeed has only increased in importance. The recent introduction of interest free credit has given the opportunity of spreading the cost of flooring and beds so that everything can be done at once, instead of having to wait and do room by room. Maggie has been at the store for eight of the twenty years and cheers to many more years to come!"
For more information visit http://www.unitedcarpetsandbeds.com
