Bulk SMS Service - Bulk SMS Provider
Bulk sms service- a fast and effective means for marketing your products or services smoothly without any inconvenience. OneXtel bulk sms provider will help you with sms campaigns across India without much investment.
We are enables you to send messages in large to the target audience within seconds. Currently there are many channels for communication available in the market to advertise the product. Traditional marketing is newspaper, television, radio, banners etc. these are too expensive than bulk sms service. if you want establish business in market so it is necessary to choose appropriate medium to explore your business.
bulk sms service is utilized in many different industries and enjoying benefits of this service to get high return on investment. it is basically used for business promotion and announced the product in market. software is helps for sending messages in huge numbers within lesser time. it reduces the difficulties and complication for delivering sms to them easily with just single click. we provide to the clients sender id to send promotional or transactional sms. all the messages delivered promptly and keep track all the messages.
educational institutes used bulk sms provider for sending announce results; announce exams date, fees reminders, meeting arrangement scheduled and lot more. They easily convey our message to the large audience through sms.
real estate industry widely used bulk sms service for providing information to the customers. it is used for sending payment reminders, upcoming future projects and also develops our relationship bond with customers.
stock broker used bulk sms provider to update our clients about upcoming events, transaction confirmation, due date reminders, low or high alerts every day, forecasting details, stock market tips and lot more.
We provide promotional or transactional sms to the customers. Promotional sms is used for promoting business. it is basically used for sends offers, deals, and discount vouchers for new launched products. Transactional sms is used for sends information to the registered users. it is delivered on both numbers dnd and non-dnd.
Onextel media pvt ltd. is one the leading digital marketing firm and bulk sms provider in India. Our main objective is providing flexible platform to the clients so they easily run business. It helps to generate business leads and get best output through bulk sms service. Our technical team supports you 24x7. Owing our service reach everywhere easily and increase business productivity.
Visit http://www.onextelbulksms.com/
Media Contact
Ranjan Kumar
***@onextel.com
