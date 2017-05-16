Introducing The Best Night Visibility Technical Sport Sock

ReflecToes – Visibility in Motion Catch the eye of drivers with bright light shining from your moving ankles!

-- ReflecToes is a new sock launching on Kickstarter May 23, 2017. It has the best features of leading technical running and cycling socks with a large reflective area in the most important location for night visibility.The motion of your legs draws attention to you and makes you instantly distinguishable to drivers when you are walking, running or cycling."The most dangerous part about running or cycling in low light is not being seen by drivers. Just detecting that something is moving, draws your attention to it and if it is a familiar motion like a runners legs, drivers will know it's a person" –Ben O'BrienIt is a scary thing when you are driving and come upon a person exercising at night and you don't notice them until they are only yards away. With the retro-reflective technology in ReflecToes, the small amount of light that shines from the fringes of your headlamps is enough to make ReflecToes shine. When that light is in motion, a drivers eye will be drawn to the runner or cyclist even at a distance of 1000 feet. And since ReflecToes Socks have 360 degrees of reflective, drivers will notice the motion of your legs from all sides."[Our studies] found reflective material on moving body parts attract the eye more readily than a reflective vest alone." -QUT Professor Joanne WoodKickstarter:Website: ReflecToes.comAbout ReflecToesReflecToes was created by Ben O'Brien who came up with the idea while cycling home with his family after dark in the very bike friendly city of Montreal in 2010. He was concerned for his family's safety even with lights and realized how easy it was to spot reflectors on wheels or pedals of bikes because they were in motion and decided that he needed something around his ankles to stay visible.Ben spent 5 years in product development at working on reflective trim items for apparel for large apparel companies like Nike or Adidas. He wanted to make a great performing sock that keeps you comfortable but also keeps you safe in low light. He used his knowledge as one of the world's foremost experts in reflective heat transfer technology to create ReflecToes: the best night visibility sports safety product available.If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Ben O'Brien at 801-787-5644 or email at info@ReflecToes.com.