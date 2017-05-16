 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
May 2017
Irresistible Ramadan Offers at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Ramadan at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding,
 
 
Cote Jardin 01
Cote Jardin 01
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Ramadan at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, is always special, and this year too it will be absolutely irresistible. On offer are an array of enticing promotions thoughtfully crafted to provide guests an authentic and memorable experience from Iftar to Sohour.

Haytham Aziz, Hotel Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "Our hotel's unique beachfront setting overlooking the picturesque Arabian Gulf makes for an unforgettable experience. During Ramadan, the evenings come alive with families and friends getting together to share the blessings of the month from sunset to sahour. Like every year, we have a host of activities planned including the most sumptuous and distinctive Iftar featuring a large selection of local and international specialties, including shawarma stations, mezzeh, salads, soups and main courses along with an indulgent choice of desserts. The emphasis is on providing authentic Arabic cuisine including succulent grills and live cooking stations."

Iftar Buffet: AED 109 per person
Group Iftar: AED 99 per person (min 10 people)
At Cote Jardin Restaurant including drinks

Private Iftar from AED 95 per person
Whether organising Corporate Iftars or family gatherings, our ballroom is ideal for both (capacity up to 300 people)

50% Discount for children from 6 to 12 years
Complimentary for children under 6 years, max 2 kids per family
*Terms and conditions apply
All prices are inclusive of 10% municipality fees & 10% service charge
The above rates are not subject to discounts and not valid in conjunction with any other offers

About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.

For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/coralbeachresortsharjah
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow

For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-pr.com
http://www.mpj-pr.com

Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971506975146
pressrelease@mpj-pr.com
Marketing Projunction PRs
