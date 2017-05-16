 
Last Opportunity To Book A Perfect Flat For Yourself

The Mahagun Mywoods project has now become the aesthetic location for the new project of Maverick Tower. The Maverick Tower includes 2/3 BHK flats.
 
 
NOIDA, India - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Mahagun Mywoods Announces Its Latest Residential Tower Project With Mahagun Maverick!

Maverick Tower is proud to announce the completion of the Wing 10 located within the Mahagun Woods in Noida Extension. The Mahagun Mywoods project has now become the aesthetic location for the new project of Maverick Tower. The Maverick Tower includes 2/3 BHK flats. Located in the most developed sector of Noida extension, the project falls in sector 16c. A key element to completing the scope of work according to the timeline was lean construction management including just-in-time deliveries of materials and prompt waste management.

The location of the project in sector 16c is a perfect one with consideration in terms of connectivity and availability of facilities. The schools, shopping plaza and stadiums are at a walking distance from the residential project. The possession of the initial towers of Mywoods, have already been offered. The project includes various essential amenities that a housing society needs. Those include- schools, clubhouse and sports grounds to name a few. These are already functional.  The residential tower, Maverick tower is the last opportunity that has been announced to book a flat at Mahagun Mywoods lower floor.

The Mahagun Mywoods announces the details about the sizes and floor plans in their new project of Maverick Tower. The area of the flats ranges from 850 square feet to 1150 square feet. Giving the details about each flat, they tell those, 850 square feet flat is of two bedrooms, that is a 2BHK flat and 1150 is of 2BHK and an additional study. These layouts of the construction project are well planned and are designed with accordance to the best architectural principles and practices.

For more information:

http://www.mahagun.org.in/mywoods/maverick/

09582226445

