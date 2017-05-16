 
News By Tag
* Cybersecurity
* GRC SOFTWARE
* Acuirty Risk Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Soho
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Acuity Releases STREAM Version 5

Acuity Risk Management has released version 5 of its popular STREAM Integrated Risk Manager GRC software for Cyber Risk Management.
 
 
STREAMLogo
STREAMLogo
SOHO, England - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Acuity Risk Management has released version 5 of its popular STREAM Integrated Risk Manager GRC software for Cyber Risk Management. The STREAM v5 Free Edition is available for download from Acuity's website.

Organisations are under ever-increasing regulatory scrutiny and the responsibility for cybersecurity risk management is shifting toward the executive suite.  Regulations such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) require a risk-based approach to ensure that personally identifiable information (PII) continues to be protected by appropriate organisational and technical measures.

STREAM v5 provides improved visibility and understanding of risk for risk-informed decision making and reporting in the language of business leaders.  Evidence of diligent risk-based approach will become particularly important when GDPR comes into effect to reduce the risk of severe penalties arising from personal data breaches.

STREAM v5 has been optimised for risk-based compliance required by GDPR, ISO 27001 and the NIST Cyber Security Framework, while also extending its capabilities for continuous compliance monitoring required by PCI-DSS, threat and vulnerability management, incident and audit management.

In addition, the new user interface and navigation has become even more intuitive and user-friendly making it easier to get trained and quicker to get started.

To coincide with the v5 launch, a new STREAM v5 Personal Edition is available on the website, pre-configured for GDPR, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, NIST Cyber Security Framework, Cyber Essentials and 10 Steps to Cyber Security. This content is also available for STREAM Server Editions.

www.acuityrm.com

Contact
Sawsan Hamawandy
+44 (0) 20 7297 2086
***@acuityrm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@acuityrm.com Email Verified
Tags:Cybersecurity, GRC SOFTWARE, Acuirty Risk Management
Industry:Technology
Location:Soho - London, Greater - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share