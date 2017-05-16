Acuity Releases STREAM Version 5

Acuity Risk Management has released version 5 of its popular STREAM Integrated Risk Manager GRC software for Cyber Risk Management.

Sawsan Hamawandy

+44 (0) 20 7297 2086

***@acuityrm.com

-- Acuity Risk Management has released version 5 of its popular STREAM Integrated Risk Manager GRC software for Cyber Risk Management. The STREAM v5 Free Edition is available for download from Acuity's website.Organisations are under ever-increasing regulatory scrutiny and the responsibility for cybersecurity risk management is shifting toward the executive suite. Regulations such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) require a risk-based approach to ensure that personally identifiable information (PII) continues to be protected by appropriate organisational and technical measures.STREAM v5 provides improved visibility and understanding of risk for risk-informed decision making and reporting in the language of business leaders. Evidence of diligent risk-based approach will become particularly important when GDPR comes into effect to reduce the risk of severe penalties arising from personal data breaches.STREAM v5 has been optimised for risk-based compliance required by GDPR, ISO 27001 and the NIST Cyber Security Framework, while also extending its capabilities for continuous compliance monitoring required by PCI-DSS, threat and vulnerability management, incident and audit management.In addition, the new user interface and navigation has become even more intuitive and user-friendly making it easier to get trained and quicker to get started.To coincide with the v5 launch, a new STREAM v5 Personal Edition is available on the website, pre-configured for GDPR, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, NIST Cyber Security Framework, Cyber Essentials and 10 Steps to Cyber Security. This content is also available for STREAM Server Editions.