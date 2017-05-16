 
Experience the finest Iftar Cuisine with Live Entertainment at Kahraman Ramadan Tent

 
 
Kahraman
Kahraman
 
BUSINESS BAY, UAE - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time in Ajman, Kahraman Ramadan Tent is expected to open its doors during the Holy Month of Ramadan, providing an impeccable and delightful experience for its guests.

Located in the beautiful area of Ajman's Al Zorah, Kahraman is an absolute paramount. With its luxurious fusion of enthralling décor and spiritual ambience, a scrumptious array of authentic Arabian cuisine and traditional entertainment, "Kahraman" is committed to make this year's Ramadan truly memorable and unforgettable!

Organized by Kiwi Events, the custom-built and Turkish-themed Ramadan tent has all the luxury and opulence that will depict the charm and spirit of the occasion. And with designated special enclosures and settings for Royals and VIPs, the tent can accommodate up to 300 guests.

Commenting on Kahraman's concept, Zeina Bcherrawi, Co-CEO at Kiwi Events, said: "The Kahraman Ramadan Tent has been designed as a special retreat in Ajman, offering the world-renowned Arabian hospitality, culinary excellence and tradition under one roof."

"We have set very high standards in luxury for our special guests and every aspect is bound to delight the connoisseurs," she added.

The sprawling Iftar and Suhoor menus are specially prepared by a team of world-class chefs, offering signature dishes, Arabic delicacies and live cooking stations. The Iftar buffet and à-la-carte Suhoor menu offer a truly inspiring experience for all senses with traditional recipes, Emirati favourites, a selection of continental gourmet and an assortment of desserts.

The guests at Kahraman, while indulging in lavish food, will also be able to enjoy live entertainment with a repertoire of classic tunes played by Arabic Oud and Qanun musicians who will be adding a special essence to elevate the celebration of the Holy Month.

About Kiwi Events

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a branch in Ajman, Kiwi Events is a leading events company offering the entire gamut of events planning and execution services. With over fifteen years of collective expertise and latest practices among its team members, Kiwi Events has it all to help its customers in transforming tiny ideas into big and impactful events – be it event planning, event management, corporate events, video production, weddings, MICE, conference and exhibition planning among others – right from conceptualization to delivery. To learn more, log into https://www.facebook.com/kiwievents,https://www.youtube.com/user/KiwiEventsVideos and https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Finstagram.com%2Fkiwievents&h=ATNbAgSeTEfek0c4ePe0ET_B1sl3CIXqel2yD5_g09wgjlvNuCSWm-APE4uWVt__AWWKF00PKWBGf1k1bhdkOPzpk5HF_VPlZTSkVLUkkqsiEsG3FfTYQjMZ7sECuim4DqUtgWqv_w or call +971 6 7116725.

Media Contact:

Shadi Abou Assi

Into All Marketing Solutions

04/ 4211568

Shadi@into-all.com
