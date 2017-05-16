A growing drumbeat that the five leading tech behemoths have turned into dangerous monopolie

Contact

-- Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook — what the tech companies have say's Tom Appleton from Michael Ulrich Hartmann is a combined market capitalization of more than $2.7 trillion and are an increasing part of everyday life.They are each assembling enormous pools of data about their users — which they use not just to sell more targeted advertising, but to improve and personalize their services, increasing their network advantage against smaller players.But while these firms are increasingly formidable and deserve scrutiny, over all their market power appears less durable than infrastructure-based monopolies of previous generations. As David Evans and Richard Schmalensee note in "Matchmaker,"dominant digital platforms are "likely to be more transient than economists and pundits once thought."In most tech markets, multiple players reach viable scale. And consumers often have an incentive to switch between competing services, based on convenience and price.All five of these firms are in a broad race to dominate consumers' digital lives at home and at work. They all offer a suite of connected services — for instance, some combination of music, video and communication services — which increasingly overlap with one another. They are each expanding their market opportunity, but also straying out of their zones of competitive advantage into areas of increasing rivalry. This convergence in strategy, products and tactics is a powerful inoculation to anticompetitive outcomesThe same applies when it comes to entertainment. Netflix isn't one of the big five, but it enjoyed a brief honeymoon as a monopoly after it crushed Blockbuster. But just a few years later, it faces intense competition around the globe. While the Netflix chief executive, Reed Hastings, may say that "sleep" is his company's major rival, in reality, Amazon and Alphabet — not to mention Hulu, HBO and myriad local players — prevent Netflix from running away with the market.While almost all of the hand-wringing about tech monopolies is overblown. The player that perhaps warrants the closest scrutiny today is Alphabet, and in particular its Google search engine.There is no denying that the leading tech companies are riding high. The recent signal by the Federal Communications Commission that it intends to ditch net neutrality has fueled concerns that the Frightful Five will further stifle competition from start-ups.Plainly there is no cause to be Pollyannaish. It's sensible to be wary of acquisitions and potential overreach. And there may be specific cases that cross the line and should be reined in. Over all though, the kind of competition we see among Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft tends to sort things out naturally and brutally.The only surefire winner from this battle is the consumer.