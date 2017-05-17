Commercial Surrogacy should not be Banned – experts say

Contact

-- "Motherhood is a privileged right of every woman, ban on Commercial Surrogacy is unethical!" An expert comments on the proposed surrogacy bill in a panel discussion organized by Origin Foundation at Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh.Infertility specialist, Dr Sandeep Mane has written the book "Surrogacy Dreams Come True", which was launched on Saturday at Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh.A historic discussion took place between the esteemed panelists , Dr Snehalata Deshmukh (Ex Vice Chancellor, Mumbai University), Kumar Ketkar (Senior Eminent Journalist), Jayshree Khadilkar (Editor, Daily Navakal) and Sudesh Hinglaspurkar (Trustee, Granthali Publication)took place. Everyone upvoted commercial surrogacy and would like for it to continue, but in a well-organised manner. As it is a complex matter, every effort must be made by the public to help the government with this new law.Dr Sandeep Mane said, "I salute all mothers all over the world, including surrogate mothers. I reject the terms "Rent a womb, baby farms and baby factory and god only knows what else". These terms cannot be coined by Indians, because a mother is everything to us. I reject any insult of motherhood, even if it is in the form of commercial surrogacy. If our people do not accept commercial surrogacy, please ban it, but I will not accept insults or bad naming it. They are not renting their wombs, they are donating motherhood. They are donating lives and continuing the couple's legacy. My book wants to honor motherhood in every form. The couples who undertake surrogacy after prolonged efforts deserve the highest respect for being together in their fight."As Mr Kumar Ketkar said, "Commercial does not mean unethical. It can very well be ethical. This is our challenge. To make sure that it runs ethically. Let us come forward to help the government in drafting the law." Dr Snehalata Deshmukh suggested, "Let us form an experts committee to review this new bill. After expert comments and suggestions, the government should implement the new bill."An editor at Daily Navakal, Jayashree Khadilkar concludes, "New Bill proposes that the lady should take help of her blood relations like sister, daughter in law for surrogacy. This may become complicated, because the child will have to live with the birth mother and the genetic mother in the same house. This is practically impossible. We should consider humanity and surrogate mothers should get good financial package that insure their future. Their financial security should be ensured."Sudesh Hingalaspurkar also agrees that better financial package for such mothers should be arranged and that their health problems should be solved.At the end of the discussion, Dr Sandeep Mane said, "I will be sending a copy of my book to the parliamentary standing committee on Surrogacy Bill." He appeals to people to send their suggestions and ideas about new surrogacy bill on info@theoriginfoundation.com. It is our responsibility to ensure that the law is drafted appropriately, so that our future generations do not suffer.