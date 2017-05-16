 
Industry News





New LED lighting welcomes visitors to Basildon Council

LED lighting is ideal for reception areas as it offers clear and even illumination, creating light and welcoming spaces. LED specialist Earlsmann has recently been working with Basildon Council to upgrade the lighting to LEDs throughout its offices.
 
 
Basildon Council Reception with New LED Lighting
BASILDON, England - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The final phase of this project has transformed the public reception area into a brighter, more inviting entrance to welcome visitors to their local authority.

Creating LED lighting schemes to meet client needs

Basildon Council's reception area was previously lit to only around 100 lux by twin 18W downlights, resulting in a dark, dingy and unwelcoming first impression for visitors to the building. The Council wanted to make the space more inviting, and to diversify its use, so that it can be used to host meetings with the public and to offer services from agencies such as Citizens Advice and Jobcentre. It was therefore necessary to increase light levels to over 300 lux to ensure paperwork and screens can be clearly viewed.

Brighter lighting and over 30% savings – get an instant boost from LEDs

Earlsmann worked with Matt Flack, Energy Officer for the Council, to develop an innovative lighting scheme for the space. This informed the choice of downlights – to distinguish the lighting in reception from the flat panels used throughout the office areas. Earlsmann modelled the space in Relux software, which informed the selection of 30W Rimini LED downlights. These units provide over 300 lux, with excellent uniformity, and fitting was straightforward with minimal remedial work required. The client now has over 30% savings in energy use and a light level three times the original.

Seamless service from a 'one stop' provider for your LED lighting needs

Earlsmann provided the Council with a complete 'one stop shop' solution for the reception area. The new led lighting is reliable and has a long life-span, with savings in energy use and maintenance costs providing swift payback on the Council's investment. To meet emergency lighting requirements, Earlsmann installed separate non-maintained compact emergency downlights – a more cost-effective solution than adding emergency functionality to the main Rimini downlights.

Find our more about Emergency LED Lighting (http://www.earlsmann.co.uk/commercial-lighting-low-energy...)

Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total LED lighting solutions

Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace as a lighting solution provider – working closely with clients from design right through to installation. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application. It manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty.

To find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products please call us on 08456 434 740 or email sales@earlsmann.co.uk

http://www.earlsmann.co.uk/

End
Source:Basildon Council
Email:***@earlsmann.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Office LED Lighting, Emergency LED Lighting, Council Offices LED Lighting
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Basildon - Essex - England
