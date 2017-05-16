E-Waste Management Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the E-Waste Management Market is valued at $2.4 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2015 to 2022. The factors such as rapid product innovations, adoption of latest technologies and agreements are boosting the market growth. Growing market penetration in developing countries, replacement of markets in developed countries and a high undesirability rates are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, some components such as toxic substances, increasing the pollution of land, air and water are hampering the market growth. As electronic products is rapidly becoming obsolete and are being replaced at a very short life span. This reducing life span of electronic device is however a challenge before the technology industry.North American market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in exporting the E-Waste to developing countries. These exports generate a large quantity of trash for recycling in emerging markets. The Asia-Pacific comparatively generates larger revenue from the recycled E-Waste. However, North America is also in the process of recycling the E-waste, which would add a significant share to the global market.Some of the key players in the market include Boliden AB, MBA Polymers, Inc., Stena Metall AB, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc., Aurubis AG, Tetronics International Ltd., Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. , SIMS Metal Management, Ltd., Umicore S.A., CRT Recycling Inc., LifeSpan Technology Recycling Inc., Triple M Metal LP, E-Waste Harvesters, Electronic Waste Management, E-Waste Systems, Inc., MRI (Australia) Pty Ltd., Desco Electronic Recyclers and Waste Management Inc.• Metal Recycler• Printed Circuit Board Recycler• Plastic Recycler• Glass Recycler• Plastic• Glass• Metal• Other Material Recovery• Household Applianceso Large Household Applianceso Small Household Appliances• Entertainment & Consumer Electronicso Televisionso Other Entertainment & Consumer Electronics• IT and Telecommunicationo Phoneso Computerso Other IT and Telecommunications• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/e-waste-management-market