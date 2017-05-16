News By Tag
E-Waste Management Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
North American market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in exporting the E-Waste to developing countries. These exports generate a large quantity of trash for recycling in emerging markets. The Asia-Pacific comparatively generates larger revenue from the recycled E-Waste. However, North America is also in the process of recycling the E-waste, which would add a significant share to the global market.
Some of the key players in the market include Boliden AB, MBA Polymers, Inc., Stena Metall AB, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc., Aurubis AG, Tetronics International Ltd., Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. , SIMS Metal Management, Ltd., Umicore S.A., CRT Recycling Inc., LifeSpan Technology Recycling Inc., Triple M Metal LP, E-Waste Harvesters, Electronic Waste Management, E-Waste Systems, Inc., MRI (Australia) Pty Ltd., Desco Electronic Recyclers and Waste Management Inc.
Recycler Type Covered:
• Metal Recycler
• Printed Circuit Board Recycler
• Plastic Recycler
• Glass Recycler
Material Recovery Covered:
• Plastic
• Glass
• Metal
• Other Material Recovery
Source Type Covered:
• Household Appliances
o Large Household Appliances
o Small Household Appliances
• Entertainment & Consumer Electronics
o Televisions
o Other Entertainment & Consumer Electronics
• IT and Telecommunication
o Phones
o Computers
o Other IT and Telecommunications
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
