Duuzra Opens its Doors in North Carolina
Duuzra officially opened its doors to its Raleigh, North Carolina office on May 1, 2017. The new office was strategically placed in Raleigh to better serve East Coast clients and accommodate the growing startup.
The new address is 104 W. Ballentine Street, Holly Springs, NC 27540.
Duuzra is a leading-edge, content delivery and viewer engagement, business intelligence tool used by some of the world's largest companies. The Duuzra SaaS offering has been utilized by large blue chip corporates and SMEs to help deliver and engage viewers in the areas of sales enablement, meetings, trainings, events and more.
Duuzra is powered by a proprietary cloud-based content management system where users can quickly and easily create and share visually pleasing applications using materials they already have: presentations, agendas, brochures, videos, etc. Working with over 100 brands in different regions and markets, Duuzra has the certainty of knowing that its offering is reliable and robust and is supported by a team that delivers first-class service and product support.
Duuzra maintains US Offices in Utah, New Jersey, North Carolina, and has satellite offices in California and Virginia. Globally, Duuzra is headquartered in the UK with offices in North America, Asia/Pacific, and the EMEA.
Contact us today via email at info@duuzra.com, on our website (www.duuzra.com), or give us a call at: +1 (646) 393 4723.
