Acetate Salt Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- Acetate salts are clear and colorless crystals or liquid (in aqueous form) derived from acetic acid. Acetate salts are low toxic compounds that provide good buffering properties—ability to maintain solutions at relatively constant pH despite changes in acid or base concentration. These salts are extensively utilized in various end user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, and water treatment industries, among others.Market DynamicsThe global market for acetate salts is primarily driven by growing demand of food, chemicals and construction industry. It is used to neutralize sulfuric acid in the textile industry. Moreover it is used as a barrier to water in the concrete structures across the globe.Other factors including rapid depletion of fresh water reserves in countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East fueling demand for acetate salt for water treatment, to recover magnesium salt from brine and aluminum salt from aluminum hydroxide by various industries to reduce investment made for raw water treatment equipment installation.. Moreover with the increase in population and growing urbanization, rapid adoption of frozen and canned food demand increasing across the globe..However, the market faces certain drawbacks such as presence of benzoic acid and sodium benzoate that are commonly used as food preservatives, which are easily available in the market and rapidly maturing market in developed economies of North America and Europe, inadvertently leading to plunge in profitability.Market SegmentationAcetate salts are essential products for general, as well as industrial purposes. In the report, the acetate salt market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user industry. They are further segmented as follows:By product type, the market has been segmented into· Sodium acetate· Calcium acetate· Zinc acetate· Potassium acetate· OthersBy end-user industry, the market has been segmented into· Pharmaceutical· Food Processing· Water Treatment· Petrochemical· Cosmetic· Others (Construction and Textile industries)Among product types, sodium acetate segment dominates the acetate salt market. Factors such as extensive application in food processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and cosmetics industry, makes sodium acetate the largest segment in the global acetate salt market.Among end-user industries, pharmaceuticals industry is currently the largest consumer of acetate salt and is also expected to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period (2016-2024). Acetate salts are widely used in production of various types of drugs. Rapidly growing pharmaceuticals industry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and South America has in turn resulted in high demand for acetate salt in these regions. Furthermore, its application in potato chips to give a salty and vinegar flavor, food processing industry is also increasing, where it is widely used as preservative and flavoring agent.Regional AnalysisThe market has been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In terms of consumption in 2016, North America dominated the market, followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe, respectively. Highly advanced pharmaceuticals industry and widespread presence of superior quality of water treatment solutions in North America makes it the largest acetate salt market. Furthermore, high consumption of frozen and canned food in the region is a major factor driving growth of the acetate salt market in North America.However, Asia-Pacific, currently the second largest market, is expected to witness maximum growth rate during the forecast period (2016-2024). Owing to factors such as rapid industrialization & urbanization, growing population, dynamic economic development and improved standard of living, Asia-Pacific is currently witnessing significant rise in all major end-user segment of acetate salt market such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, and water treatment industries, laboratories textile industries, dyes industries and rubber industries, among others.Opportunities and Major PlayersSodium acetate is used to neutralize the sulfuric acid from waste pipes in the textile industry. Burgeoning growth of the textile industry, especially in Asia Pacific is expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period.The market of acetate salt is highly fragmented, with the presence of only few global players. Majority of the players in this market are local players, with better access to distribution in their local market.Major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are:· Jost Chemicals· Dow Chemicals Company· Shepherd Chemical Company· Karn Chem Corporation· Chang Shu Nan Hu Chemical Co., Ltd.· Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical· NOAH Technologies Corporation· Allan Chemical Corporation· CABB GmbH· Nantong Zhongwang Additives Co., Ltd· Shanxi FanRongFu Chemical Factory· Niacet Corporation· FRP Services & Company· Merck Millipore· Avantor Performance Materials· Solvay· Alfa Aesar· M. Loveridge Ltd.· Amresco LLC.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.