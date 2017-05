61 Model Creation by Pinnacle in 4 Days - CA College

Southern CA Community College

-- BIM helped to create 61 Building Models for Pinnacle's Southern CA Community College in San Jose, USA comprising of 3 campuses spread across 863,000 sq ft. 3D Models of Southern CA Community College of Steinberg were generated for as built model creationfrom CAD File. The purpose of construction is to create Exterior & Interior Walls, Floor Slab and Door for each model. Click to know more on Architectural BIM Implementation by Pinnacle working together with Dabblefox and Steinberg.Avoiding cost of rework from the existence of clashes and coordinating with subcontractors' model would not have been possible without Autodesk. Read more on how Pinnacle overcame co-ordination challenges combining Revit and Navisworks software platforms (http://images.autodesk.com/apac_india_main/files/pinnacle_southern_ca_community_college.pdf)of Autodesk.Efficient project collaboration in flawless manner as single information platform, facilitating various disciplines by Pinnacle Infotech has been an asset to Pinnacle Client, who is satisfied with the fast and apt model delivery. Check out how Pinnacle completed modeling within strict deadline, focusing on better engineering, construction oversight and client satisfaction.About Pinnacle Infotech:Headquartered in Durgapur (India) with overseas offices in Houston (USA),London (UK),Dubai (UAE),Calolziocorte (Italy) and Zurich(Switzerland)Pinnacle Infotech is catalyzing renaissance in the construction arena with BIM services. Pinnacle facilitates 1035+ clients in more than 32 countries, across 6 continents, collaborating across time zones with global delivery centers in India, USA, UAE, UK & Italy, comprising of 810+ in-house BIM specialists, Architects and Engineers. Being the leading provider of innovative BIM services to AEC Industries for over 18 years, Pinnaclecad ( http://www.pinnaclecad.com/ ) has successfully executed 4500+ landmark BIM projects across industries.