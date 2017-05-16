 
News By Tag
* BPO & KPO
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716


Build Your Business & Grow by Outsourcing with Prime Potential Informatics

Prime Potential Informatics offers arrays of services across domains and to all enterprises however big or small.We offer a broad spectrum of services that include Call Center, BPO, KPO, Business Intelligence, Software Development, etc.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
BPO & KPO

Industry:
Services

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Companies

MUMBAI, India - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Build Your Business & Grow by Outsourcing with Prime Potential Informatics

Prime Potential Informatics Pvt Ltd (http://www.ppinformatics.com) is a Business Process Outsourcing and Knowledge Process Outsourcing service provider with delivery centers in India, Singapore and UK. Prime Potential services include Customer Support, Business Process outsourcing, Data Processing Management, ecommerce outsourcing, Web Marketing Automation, Business Services and Analytics.

We have built ourselves in delivering sharply focused business solutions and enhanced value to our clients in the Banking & Financial services, Telecommunications, Technology, Education, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare Domains.

With Dedicated Team and Infrastructure, Prime Potential Informatics has is promising player in their Business Streams. The company has a team of domain and technical experts who are highly knowledgeable, committed, experienced and completely focused on keeping customer critical applications and infrastructure working optimally without any downtime.

Business Services & Verticals:

·         Business Process Outsourcing, Client Relationship Management, Technical Help Desk and Live Chat with Web interactions management.

·         Knowledge Process Outsourcing, Credit Risk Management, Supply Chain & Logistics.

·         Data Processing Management , KYC & AML Documentations, MIS Reporting.

·         Web Marketing Automation, Web Campaign And Social Media Customer Support.

·         IT & ITES Web Development & Web Technology Services, Software Design, Mobile Application, SEO & Internet Marketing.

Be with us and see how you can Grow and achieve the Business Targets. Get your Own Outsourced Team Today..!

Contact Us

India

Prime Potential Informatics.
213, Acharya Commercial, Dr.CG Road, Chembur(E),
Mumbai - 400074.
Contact :+91 22 25200 310

Email – sales@ppinformatics.com

Website - www.ppinformatics.com

Contact
Prime Potential Informatics Pvt Ltd
***@ppinformatics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ppinformatics.com Email Verified
Tags:BPO & KPO
Industry:Services
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share