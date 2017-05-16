Global Protective Eyewear Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2024- Credence Research

The global protective eyewear market is projected to reach US$ 2.79 Bn by 2024.

-- According to a new market research report published by Credence Research "(Design – Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-vented; Type – Prescription and Non-prescription;End-user – Construction, Oil & Gas, Industrial Manufacturing, Mining and Others)) - Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2024" the global protective eyewear market is projected to reach US$ 2.79 Bn by 2024.Protective eyewear refer to a form of glasses/goggles designed for protecting human eyes from dust particulate, chemical or any other hazardous substance. These eyewear are used across a wide array of applications including industrial manufacturing, construction sites, oil & gas sites, mining and others. The overall market is mainly driven by the introduction of supportive government regulations and legislations. Additionally, broadening application area and availability of wide range of protective eyewear products is boosting growth of the global protective eyewear market across the globe.Introduction of regulations and derivatives concerning worker safety is one of the major drivers fueling growth of the global protective eyewear market. Rise in number of accidents at workplace is increasing the demand of personal protective equipment including protective eyewear at a significant pace. Currently, safety of the workers has become mandatory across several sectors such as construction, chemicals, manufacturing, and oil and gas.North America and Europe are the two largest markets in the global protective eyewear market and have strict legislation covering the impact ratings and performance requirements pertaining to protective eyewear products in working environment. For instance, as per the latest derivatives issued by ANSI the drop ball test has become mandatory for all protective eyewear products. Also, regulation introduced by Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is expected to increase the adoption of enhanced protective eyewear across the globe.Overall global protective eyewear market is highly fragmented with the presence of some large global players and numerous other local manufacturers in various regions in the world. Some of the leading providers in the global protective eyewear market include the 3M Company, Honeywell Safety Products, Bolle Safety and Gateway Safety, Inc., among others. Apart from various large providers, there is a heavy presence of small and medium manufacturers of protective eyewear equipment especially in the North America and Asia Pacific regions.In order to stay competitive in the market, some of the leading companies have been engaged in design and manufacturing of various types of eyewear such non-ventilated, direct and indirect ventilated glasses and goggles. Such variety in product offerings enable companies to market their products to numerous industries as per their specific requirements and applications.· Focus on diversifying eyewear designs, making them more comfortable and safe· Geographical expansion through organic as well as inorganic growth· Pursuing different application areas such as sports and industry verticals in emerging economies· Innovative designs that can meet varying facial profilesCredence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.Name: Chris SmithAddress: 105 N 1st ST #429,SAN JOSE, CA 95103 USE-mail: sales@credenceresearch.comPh: 1-800-361-8290Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com