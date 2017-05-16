News By Tag
Delivery charges reduced at POS manufacturer Wrights Plastics GPX
A leading UK Point of Sale manufacturer has announced permanently reduced delivery charges this week.
Rates for non-UK mainland including European destinations have been simplified. The new rates apply to all non-trade account customers.
The company points out that the reduction in delivery charges means no reduction in their delivery service. They partner with a leading carrier company and provide UK customers with detailed order tracking, SMS updates and 1 hour timed delivery slots.
MD Mike Wright said "We are delighted to make these substantial and permanent reductions to delivery charges. Our customers already tell us that they like our delivery service - there's no more frustrating waiting thanks to the timed 1 hour delivery slots. That level of service is unchanged but the costs are significantly lower."
The Wrights GPX (http://www.gpxgroup.com/
The new delivery charges are effective from 22nd May 2017 and more details can be found at www.gpxgroup.com
