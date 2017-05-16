 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Delivery charges reduced at POS manufacturer Wrights Plastics GPX

A leading UK Point of Sale manufacturer has announced permanently reduced delivery charges this week.
 
WEST BROMWICH, England - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- West Bromwich-based Wrights Plastics now offers customers of its GPX ecommerce website free standard & Next Working Day Delivery on all UK mainland orders over £85. Orders under this amount are charged two flat rates- £8.25 for standard delivery or £11.50 for Next Working Day Delivery. The company state that this can save customers up to £55 compared with their previous rates.

Rates for non-UK mainland including European destinations have been simplified. The new rates apply to all non-trade account customers.

The company points out that the reduction in delivery charges means no reduction in their delivery service. They partner with a leading carrier company and provide UK customers with detailed order tracking, SMS updates and 1 hour timed delivery slots.

MD Mike Wright said "We are delighted to make these substantial and permanent reductions to delivery charges. Our customers already tell us that they like our delivery service - there's no more frustrating waiting thanks to the timed 1 hour delivery slots. That level of service is unchanged but the costs are significantly lower."

The Wrights GPX (http://www.gpxgroup.com/) website sells a range of Point of Sale & retail display products, acrylic furniture & homeware, Slatwall accessories etc – 90% made by Wrights Plastics at their UK manufacturing bases.

The new delivery charges are effective from 22nd May 2017 and more details can be found at www.gpxgroup.com

Contact
Brett Sidaway / Wrights GPX
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
Source:
Email:***@wrightsplastics.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Point Of Sale, Uk Manufacturing, Retail Display
Industry:Retail
Location:West Bromwich - West Midlands - England
