Hotel Pearl, One Of The Best Budget Hotels In Dalhousie, Unwrap Super Saver Deals
One of the best budget hotels in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, Hotel Pearl is known for modern amenities and luxurious services they offer to customers. The best hotel in Dalhousie has already gained 4star ratings on various travel review websites
Dalhousie, 22th May, 2017: Hotel Pearl, named as the best hotel in Dalhousie unwrapped some super saver deals for tourists visiting the Himachal's paradise. The deals are announced keeping in mind ongoing summer holiday season and varies according to the booking packages. From discounts on prices to special amenities, the deals are designed to augment tourists stay at the hotel. The offered amenities include special spa therapies, recreational activities like pool games, visits to famous landmarks and places, guided sightseeing and complementary snowboarding activities to name a few. The senior relationship manager of pearl hotel in dalhousie said, "we are looking forward to this holiday season. We have introduced special packages and deals for our existing and new customers and we are confident that it will add stars to their holiday experience."
Hotel Pearl, one of the best budget hotel in Dalhousie (http://www.hotelpearldalhousie.com/
Location wise, Pearl resorts (hotel in Dalhousie) is surrounded by misty meadows and spectacular pine trees. It is the picturesque view from the hotel that will surely take you to another world and hence will ensure a trip which is full of pleasant surprises and stunning beauty of nature. Apart from the scenic beauty, the hotel is an ensemble of neatly decorated and fully spacious rooms, suits. They also offer other indoor facilities like swimming pool, kids' pool, gaming, cosy reading corner& a multi-purpose meeting room. The resort also offers host of other activities including Tennis jogging, Rafting, Cycling and fishing.
The hotel offers three sets of room bookings – super deluxe room, deluxe room and family room. From furniture to bedding and décor, the hotel has taken care of every detail from architectural point of view. Overall, any stay at this resort, at any given time of the year promises memorable moments for lifetime.
To enjoy the greatest super saver deals offered by one of the best budget hotels in Dalhousie, you can book super deluxe room, deluxe room or family room at Hotel Pearl by visiting their website, www.hotelpearldalhousie.com or you can send them an e-mail; give them a call on their 24X7 active customer assistance helpline.
To further explore the travel experience and check out the place ratings or to compare, choose & book, you can visit - The Trip Advisor.
Address
Hotel Pearl Subhash Chowk Dalhousie,
H.P. 176 304
Phone: 01899-240269, 240969
Mobile: +91-9318844539
Fax: 01899-242769
Mail: hotelpearl@me.com
Corporate Address
Prem Pal & Co. S.C.O 50-51,
4th Floor, Sector 34-A,
Chandigarh - 160022
Phone: +91-172- 4641999
Mobile: +91- 9914549999
Mail: info@hotelpearldalhousie.com
Contact
Hotel Pearl Dalhousie
info@hotelpearldalhousie.com
