News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Chickpeas Market to Reach 21.3 Million Tons by 2022
According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global chickpeas market reached a volume of 15.9 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 21.3 Million Tons by 2022.
Chickpeas have buttery texture, nutlike taste and are considered an important crop because of the presence of fibre and all the essential vitamins and proteins. Some of the potential health benefits offered by chickpeas include improved digestion, weight management, improved blood regulation, decreased cardiovascular risks and increased satiety.
Chickpeas have been a part of a number of traditional diets for decades and have spread their culinary influence all around the world. They are widely used to improve taste and enhance aroma of numerous products such as dips, spreads, soups and sauces. Moreover, chickpea flour is increasingly used in a variety of areas like bakery, beverages, meat, batter and breading, etc. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global chickpeas market reached a volume of 15.9 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 21.3 Million Tons by 2022. Some of the growth inducing factors are population growth, increasing disposable incomes, rising health consciousness, low price and growth in the organized food retail sector.
Key findings from the report:
• Two types of chickpeas are Desi and Kabuli. The Desi type is dark-coloured while Kabuli is light-coloured.
• Country-wise, India dominated the market with a share of more than 65% of the total global chickpeas production in 2016. India was followed by Australia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Turkey, Iran, Mexico, Canada, Russia and others.
• Being fragmented in nature, the global chickpeas market is surrounded by a number of small and big players. Some of the players include AGT Foods and Ingredients Inc., Gourmet Foods of Australia Pty Ltd., Mt Tyson Seeds Pty Ltd., Agrifoods Australia, Selected Pulse Foods Pty Ltd., Saskcan Pulse Trading Inc., Prairie Pulse Inc., Qualit Agro Processors and Pulses Splitting & Processing Industrial Pvt Ltd.
Expert Market Research has analysed the global chickpeas market according to type, major regions and top players:
Market breakup by Type
• Desi
• Kabuli
Market breakup by Region
• India
• Australia
• Pakistan
• Myanmar
• Ethiopia
• Turkey
• Others
Top players
• AGT Foods and Ingredients Inc.
• Gourmet Foods of Australia Pty Ltd.
• Mt Tyson Seeds Pty Ltd.
• Agrifoods Australia
• Selected Pulse Foods Pty Ltd.
• Saskcan Pulse Trading Inc.
• Prairie Pulse Inc.
• Qualit Agro Processors
• Pulses Splitting & Processing Industrial Pvt Ltd.
Request a free sample report: http://www.expertmarketresearch.com/
Read full report with TOC: http://www.expertmarketresearch.com/
Browse more reports related to food & beverage industry: http://www.expertmarketresearch.com/
About Us
Expert Market Research (EMR) is a market research and consultancy firm providing syndicated and custom research along with consultancy services to a wide clientele base which includes Fortune 1000 companies as well as small and medium enterprises. With our tailored approach, the clients gain valuable and unbiased insights that help to improve their competitive edge and realize sustainable growth.
With a keen focus on the qualitative aspect as well as accuracy of the reports, we align our resources and services as per the client's requirement and offer a flexible engagement model that best suits their needs. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical & Materials, Energy & Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
Contact Us
Expert Market Research
Website: www.expertmarketresearch.com
Email: sales@expertmarketresearch.com
US & Canada Phone no: +1-415-325-5166
UK Phone no: +44-702-402-
Contact
Natalia Taylor
***@expertmarketresearch.ocm
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse