Global Chickpeas Market to Reach 21.3 Million Tons by 2022

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global chickpeas market reached a volume of 15.9 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 21.3 Million Tons by 2022.

-- Chickpeas represent one of the most widely grown and consumed beans across the world. They are also known as garbanzo beans and find their origin in the Mediterranean and the Middle East. They are primarily grown in areas with temperate and semi-arid climate. Chickpeas are available in a variety of colour, taste and seed size. While they are most commonly found in beige colour, other colours include black, green and red.Chickpeas have buttery texture, nutlike taste and are considered an important crop because of the presence of fibre and all the essential vitamins and proteins. Some of the potential health benefits offered by chickpeas include improved digestion, weight management, improved blood regulation, decreased cardiovascular risks and increased satiety.Chickpeas have been a part of a number of traditional diets for decades and have spread their culinary influence all around the world. They are widely used to improve taste and enhance aroma of numerous products such as dips, spreads, soups and sauces. Moreover, chickpea flour is increasingly used in a variety of areas like bakery, beverages, meat, batter and breading, etc. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global chickpeas market reached a volume of 15.9 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 21.3 Million Tons by 2022. Some of the growth inducing factors are population growth, increasing disposable incomes, rising health consciousness, low price and growth in the organized food retail sector.• Two types of chickpeas are Desi and Kabuli. The Desi type is dark-coloured while Kabuli is light-coloured.• Country-wise, India dominated the market with a share of more than 65% of the total global chickpeas production in 2016. India was followed by Australia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Turkey, Iran, Mexico, Canada, Russia and others.• Being fragmented in nature, the global chickpeas market is surrounded by a number of small and big players. Some of the players include AGT Foods and Ingredients Inc., Gourmet Foods of Australia Pty Ltd., Mt Tyson Seeds Pty Ltd., Agrifoods Australia, Selected Pulse Foods Pty Ltd., Saskcan Pulse Trading Inc., Prairie Pulse Inc., Qualit Agro Processors and Pulses Splitting & Processing Industrial Pvt Ltd.• Desi• Kabuli• India• Australia• Pakistan• Myanmar• Ethiopia• Turkey• Others• AGT Foods and Ingredients Inc.• Gourmet Foods of Australia Pty Ltd.• Mt Tyson Seeds Pty Ltd.• Agrifoods Australia• Selected Pulse Foods Pty Ltd.• Saskcan Pulse Trading Inc.• Prairie Pulse Inc.• Qualit Agro Processors• Pulses Splitting & Processing Industrial Pvt Ltd.http://www.expertmarketresearch.com/categories/food-beverages-market-reportsExpert Market Research (EMR) is a market research and consultancy firm providing syndicated and custom research along with consultancy services to a wide clientele base which includes Fortune 1000 companies as well as small and medium enterprises. With our tailored approach, the clients gain valuable and unbiased insights that help to improve their competitive edge and realize sustainable growth.With a keen focus on the qualitative aspect as well as accuracy of the reports, we align our resources and services as per the client's requirement and offer a flexible engagement model that best suits their needs. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical & Materials, Energy & Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.www.expertmarketresearch.comsales@expertmarketresearch.com+1-415-325-5166+44-702-402-5790