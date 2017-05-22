 
What is Cool Life CRM Video Published

Working with the UK based company Wyzowl, Cool Life has produced a simple explainer video to let people know what Cool Life CRM can do for their business.
 
SANFORD, N.C. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Cool Life CRM Announces New Explainer Video "What is Cool Life CRM?"

Helping Business Owners Focus On Increasing Revenue Streamline your data, processes, marketing & pipeline and watch your productivity rise, reliably

SANFORD, N.C. - May. 21, 2017  - Cool Life CRM Announces A New video produced by Cool Life CRM and Wyzowl.

Sanford, NC— New Explainer Video - Find out more about our many solutions including our FREE CRM from our new Cool Life Explainer Video

"With this video we hope to show people that the process is not only very simple, but unlike our competators we don't act like its magic. We show you exactly how its done and give you the option to learn it well enough to do yourself or if need be, enlist our staff to make any changes you don't want to make yourself."
said David Cummings, CEO at Cool Life CRM.

Many customers have already benefited from deploying our Cool Life CRM

-          "Cool Life CRM has improved my revenue with measurable results"," said Andrew Smith, CPA/ABV is a co-founder and President of Houlihan Capital, who has been a longtime subscriber and adopter which has created significant value for the firm.

Cool Life CRM is a worldwide leader in the CRM and data marketplace. The company offers a wide range of services designed to streamline data and provide intuitive functionality.

Whatch the Video HERE

-- Watch it here -- https://www.coollifecrm.com/news/id/219


