News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CMMA 2017: Technicolor Thought Leaders Offer Insights on the Future of Immersive Experience in APAC
Technicolor subject matter experts will participate in presentations and panels throughout the event to explore key issues related to: premium content creation; trends in broadband and in-home wireless experiences;
Media and analysts are invited and encouraged to sit in on following sessions:
Tuesday, May 23rd -- 1:30pm - 2:00pm -- Jon Walkenhorst, Technicolor's CTO, Connected Home, delivers a presentation entitled: "Will 2017 Be Another Breakthrough Year for Wi-Fi Technology?"
Wednesday, May 24th -- 11:15am – 12:15am -- Josh Limor delivers a keynote on Immersive Engagement: "Creating Experiences that Enhance Emotional Connections"
11:20am – 12:00pm -- Kirk Barker, Technicolor's Senior VP, Emerging Products, Technology Division, participates in a panel discussion on Upscaling from HD to UHD HDR Infrastructure to Stay Ahead of the Competition
To learn more about Technicolor's presence at CommunicAsia 2017 and BroadcastAsia 2017 visit:
http://www.technicolor.com/
For more details or interview requests, contact:
Lane Cooper
+1 323 817 7547
Lane.cooper@
Andre Rodriguez
+1 323 817 6716
andre.rodriguez@
Jayne Garfitt
Proactive PR
+44 7788 315587
jayne.garfitt@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse