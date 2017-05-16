CMMA 2017: Technicolor Thought Leaders Offer Insights on the Future of Immersive Experience in APAC

End

-- CMMA 2017 -- The CommunicAsia 2017 and BroadcastAsia 2017, being held in Singapore this week will feature the latest developments in technology and artistry that will define how immersive experiences are being created, distributed and consumed in the Asia Pacific region.Technicolor subject matter experts will participate in presentations and panels throughout the event to explore key issues related to: premium content creation; trends in broadband and in-home wireless experiences;the latest developments in HDR; as well as critical technologies and business relationships being forged to deliver content to consumers through the next generation of customer premises equipment (CPE).Media and analysts are invited and encouraged to sit in on following sessions:Tuesday, May 23rd -- 1:30pm - 2:00pm -- Jon Walkenhorst, Technicolor's CTO, Connected Home, delivers a presentation entitled: "Will 2017 Be Another Breakthrough Year for Wi-Fi Technology?"Wednesday, May 24th -- 11:15am – 12:15am -- Josh Limor delivers a keynote on Immersive Engagement: "Creating Experiences that Enhance Emotional Connections"11:20am – 12:00pm -- Kirk Barker, Technicolor's Senior VP, Emerging Products, Technology Division, participates in a panel discussion on Upscaling from HD to UHD HDR Infrastructure to Stay Ahead of the CompetitionTo learn more about Technicolor's presence at CommunicAsia 2017 and BroadcastAsia 2017 visit:For more details or interview requests, contact:Lane Cooper+1 323 817 7547Lane.cooper@technicolor.comAndre Rodriguez+1 323 817 6716andre.rodriguez@technicolor.comJayne GarfittProactive PR+44 7788 315587jayne.garfitt@proactive-pr.com