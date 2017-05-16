Growth Trend Car Loan UAE, NBAD UAE Auto Finance, Used Car Sales in the UAE - Ken Research

End

-- The report titled "UAE Car Finance Market Outlook to 2021 – Rising Car Finance Penetration and Multiple Car Finance Products Offered by Banks to Foster Growth" which provides an extensive analysis of car finance market in UAE. The report covers market size on the basis of credit disbursed, number of cars financed and new and used car penetration, segmentation on the basis of new and used car finance, tenure of loan for new car and used car and number of new cars financed in each emirate. The report also includes the rules and regulations implied by the government on the banks and private finance companies in lending a car loan, competitive landscape and company profiles for major players in the car finance market. The report provides detailed overview on the general features of car loan in the country and future outlook & projections with future strategies of the players in the market.The report facilitate the readers with the identification and in-depth analysis of the existing and future trends and issues that impact the industry and has anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for prospective borrowers, car dealers, banks, private finance companies and other stakeholders to plan their market centric strategies in accordance with the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Industry OverviewThe market has displayed a steady growth trend until 2015 during the review period, 2011-2016 at a CAGR of ~%. In 2016, there had been a fall in the credit disbursed for passenger and commercial cars as a result of the weakening macro economic conditions within the country. The growth exhibited by the market during the initial five years of the review period was supported by factors such as increasing demand for new and used cars, rising price of the cars, low profit rates or interest rates and other related factors. Fall in the credit disbursement observed during 2016 was resulted out of the falling oil prices, increasing loan rejection rates, stringent lending policies adopted by the banks due to the piling up of non-performing loans and other such factors.Market Segmentation of UAE Car Finance MarketThe UAE's car finance market is segmented by new and used car finance, by tenure of loan for new and used car on the basis of number of cars financed and by emirate on the basis of number of new cars financed.On the basis of credit disbursed, the new car dominated the market with a share of ~% in 2016 followed by used cars.For new cars, the tenure of three years dominated the car finance market with a share of ~% on the basis of number of new cars financed in 2016. It is followed by four years, two years, five years and one year tenures.Dubai holds the highest share among all other emirates of UAE in terms of number of new cars financed. It held a share of ~% during 2016. Abu Dhabi holds the second position in the market followed by Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Al Ain and Fujairah.Competitive LandscapeUAE car finance market comprises of players such as banks and private finance companies; banks being the major player. The market is highly fragmented with more than ~ banks and ~ private finance companies. Banks are spread across the country with more than 1,000 branches. Strict competition is existent in the market with over five dozen financing schemes for both used and new cars offered by these players. The banks and private finance companies compete with each other on the basis of various loan parameters such as interest rates or profit rates, loan tenure, early settlement charges, feature packed loans, additional offers, minimum salary requirement and various other parameters. Major players in the market include Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, Al Wifaq Finance, Finance House and others.Future Potential of UAE Car Finance MarketDuring the forecast period 2017-2021, the UAE car finance market is expected to recover from the fall it has experienced towards the end of the review period, 2011-2016. It is anticipated that the car finance market in the country will grow at a CAGR of ~% during the forecast period 2017-2021. The recovery is presumed to be at a slow pace due to various factors such as low deposit rates prevailing in the market and high rate of non-performing loans compelling the banks to consolidate their existing activities rather focusing on growth. However, a growth is expected to be observed in the market which will be supported by an increased number of bundled offerings, new innovative strategies adopted by the banks and dealers and other entities. Moreover, increasing demand for electric cars within the country will enable the development of fresh car loans.Key Topics Covered in the Report:UAE Auto Loan MarketUAE Car Finance Market SizeUAE Car Financing MarketUAE Car Finance Market SegmentationTop UAE Car Loans BanksGovernment Regulations on UAE Car Finance MarketIslamic Banks UAE Car Loan MarketGrowth Trend Car Loan UAEUAE Car Loan IndustryDubai Average Loan RateUAE Auto Loan DisbursalNBAD UAE Auto FinanceFinance the Car in UAE ProcessCompetition UAE Car LoanCar Financing Option in UAEFor more coverage click on the link below:Contact:Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications+91-124-4230204