Growth Trend Car Loan UAE, NBAD UAE Auto Finance, Used Car Sales in the UAE - Ken Research
The report facilitate the readers with the identification and in-depth analysis of the existing and future trends and issues that impact the industry and has anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for prospective borrowers, car dealers, banks, private finance companies and other stakeholders to plan their market centric strategies in accordance with the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
Industry Overview
The market has displayed a steady growth trend until 2015 during the review period, 2011-2016 at a CAGR of ~%. In 2016, there had been a fall in the credit disbursed for passenger and commercial cars as a result of the weakening macro economic conditions within the country. The growth exhibited by the market during the initial five years of the review period was supported by factors such as increasing demand for new and used cars, rising price of the cars, low profit rates or interest rates and other related factors. Fall in the credit disbursement observed during 2016 was resulted out of the falling oil prices, increasing loan rejection rates, stringent lending policies adopted by the banks due to the piling up of non-performing loans and other such factors.
Market Segmentation of UAE Car Finance Market
The UAE's car finance market is segmented by new and used car finance, by tenure of loan for new and used car on the basis of number of cars financed and by emirate on the basis of number of new cars financed.
On the basis of credit disbursed, the new car dominated the market with a share of ~% in 2016 followed by used cars.
For new cars, the tenure of three years dominated the car finance market with a share of ~% on the basis of number of new cars financed in 2016. It is followed by four years, two years, five years and one year tenures.
Dubai holds the highest share among all other emirates of UAE in terms of number of new cars financed. It held a share of ~% during 2016. Abu Dhabi holds the second position in the market followed by Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Al Ain and Fujairah.
Competitive Landscape
UAE car finance market comprises of players such as banks and private finance companies; banks being the major player. The market is highly fragmented with more than ~ banks and ~ private finance companies. Banks are spread across the country with more than 1,000 branches. Strict competition is existent in the market with over five dozen financing schemes for both used and new cars offered by these players. The banks and private finance companies compete with each other on the basis of various loan parameters such as interest rates or profit rates, loan tenure, early settlement charges, feature packed loans, additional offers, minimum salary requirement and various other parameters. Major players in the market include Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, Al Wifaq Finance, Finance House and others.
Future Potential of UAE Car Finance Market
During the forecast period 2017-2021, the UAE car finance market is expected to recover from the fall it has experienced towards the end of the review period, 2011-2016. It is anticipated that the car finance market in the country will grow at a CAGR of ~% during the forecast period 2017-2021. The recovery is presumed to be at a slow pace due to various factors such as low deposit rates prevailing in the market and high rate of non-performing loans compelling the banks to consolidate their existing activities rather focusing on growth. However, a growth is expected to be observed in the market which will be supported by an increased number of bundled offerings, new innovative strategies adopted by the banks and dealers and other entities. Moreover, increasing demand for electric cars within the country will enable the development of fresh car loans.
Key Topics Covered in the Report:
UAE Auto Loan Market
UAE Car Finance Market Size
UAE Car Financing Market
UAE Car Finance Market Segmentation
Top UAE Car Loans Banks
Government Regulations on UAE Car Finance Market
Islamic Banks UAE Car Loan Market
Growth Trend Car Loan UAE
UAE Car Loan Industry
Dubai Average Loan Rate
UAE Auto Loan Disbursal
NBAD UAE Auto Finance
Finance the Car in UAE Process
Competition UAE Car Loan
Car Financing Option in UAE
