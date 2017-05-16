'Entrepreneur' ranks LPU Business School among top 20 in India

LPU B School is listed among top B Schools of the country which includes IIMs Ahmadabad & Kashipur; IITs Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur; ISB Hyderabad Features those best B-schools which make students think like a leader

--World-wide read top business magazine 'Entrepreneur' ranks Mittal Business School at Lovely Professional University (LPU) among top 20 B-Schools in India. In an exclusive countrywide 'Survey 2017 of B-Schools'; LPU B School is listed among top business schools of the country. This list also includes B Schools like IIMs Ahmadabad & Kashipur, IITs Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur and ISB Hyderabad. In its latest edition, the magazine has featured only the best B-schools which develop an environment & curriculum that make business students think like a leader.About this prestigious survey, Assistant Editor 'Entrepreneur', Punita Sabharwal holds that b-schools in India are being regarded as the foundation of entrepreneurial mindsets and initiatives. It is indeed true that while talking about India's best B-schools the names that come to mind are typically that of IITs and IIMs of the country. However, it is also necessary to look beyond these institutes in the country, which are also known for honing the right skills and attitude among aspiring business students to succeed.Informing more about Mittal B School at LPU, Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal says: "I am very happy to note the coveted ranking of our business school. In fact, it is already among the first 10 institutions in India to get ACBSP (USA) accreditation. It has shown its commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement. Again this new ranking is evidence that LPU is committed to provide the highest quality business education for its enterprising and hard working students. We have also opened Startup School at the campus which was inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Also there is incubation center, where LPU business students can see their business ideas becoming a reality. Moreover, the placement of our students has made the highest record this year again, where companies like Hindustan Uni-lever and Voltas International has selected students of LPU only from the region."